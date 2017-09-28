 
iPhone X wireless charging dock £29.99

Gadget Gizmos are proud to launch the iPhone X wireless charging dock, this universal docking station is compatible with all Qi wireless charging systems. So the perfect charging station in the home or office with multiple phones.
 
 
s-l1600 charging 2
s-l1600 charging 2
BIRMINGHAM, England - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Keep this dock in communal areas in the home or office to give a quick boost to your chosen devices battery.

The dock packs powerful spec as below, offering the latest wireless charging technology to give a quick and efficient energy boost.

Colour: Black

Size: 5.5cm x 11cm / 2.2"x4.3"

Input voltage: 5V 1.5A

Output current: DC5V 800A-1A

Transmission distance: 10mm

Working frequency: 100-150KHZ

Features:

1. Ultrathin, lightweight and portable.

2. High power, quick-acting charging.

3. Smart IC design for efficient and stable power transfer.

4. Anti-slip silicone mat to secure the smartphones in place.

5. LED light clearly in show the stand-by and charging condition.

6. Wireless Design, you can put the device on the charger however you like.

7. You can watch movies, play games, surf the internet while charging your smartphone.

8. High wireless charging efficiency, all new smart control chip ensures a high wcj conversion rate.

9. Suitable for most of phones ( Please make sure your device have wilress charging function).

10. Short-circuit protection of the receiver to avoid overcharge & overheating, security and reliable.

11 Universal compatibility for all Qi enabled wireless charging devices or devices with Qi receiver/case.

Package included:

1 x Charger Dock Stand Holder

1 x Data line


Buy Now at the special offer launch price of £29.99

http://gadget-gizmos.co.uk/product/27

www.truviatoys.co.uk
Source:Gadget-Gizmos.co.uk
Email:***@gadget-gizmos.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:iPhone x Wireless Charger, iPhone X Charging Dock, iPhone X Wireless Dock
Industry:Mobile
Location:Birmingham - Birmingham - England
Subject:Products
