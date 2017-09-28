 
Industry News





Jeddah Open Day - Personal Consultation on UK University Programmes

Open Days in Dubai, UAE and Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with free CV review and personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options from the UK.
 
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Events Details

Who: Working professionals looking to complete their education or enhance their qualifications.

What: Open Day (prior registration required)

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Date: 14th September 2017

Where: Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)

When: 3 pm to 9 pm

Join us to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your education needs, be it a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and Doctorate programme. The wide range of programme choices gives wcj you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.

Our partners:

University of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of Nottingham

University of Dundee

Edinburgh Napier University

To register for the above event, please visit the events page (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events) on our blog (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/).

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form)by requesting a call back.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

