News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jeddah Open Day - Personal Consultation on UK University Programmes
Open Days in Dubai, UAE and Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with free CV review and personal consultation on undergraduate and postgraduate education options from the UK.
Who: Working professionals looking to complete their education or enhance their qualifications.
What: Open Day (prior registration required)
Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Date: 14th September 2017
Where: Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)
When: 3 pm to 9 pm
Join us to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your education needs, be it a Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor, Masters, MBA and Doctorate programme. The wide range of programme choices gives wcj you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.
Our partners:
University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University
To register for the above event, please visit the events page (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Media Contact
Stafford Global
+ 966 552 633 037
***@staffordglobal.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse