 
News By Tag
* Kcc
* KI-POP
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
September 2017
302928


India surprised K-pop stars at K-pop world festival in Korea

Immortal Army from Mizoram won 2nd prize at K-pop world festival in Korea
 
 
Immortal Army
Immortal Army
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kcc
* KI-POP

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

DELHI, India - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Time of celebration is here for Indian K-Pop lovers as Immortals Army form India – Mizoram won 2nd prize at K-pop World Festival 2017 held in Changwon, South Korea. The seven members group – Immortal Army - Vanlaltanpuia, Vanlalruata, Laltanpuia, Zothantluanga, Vanlalhruaia, Zomuansang and Lalrammawia not only surprised the Indian fans but also left Korean fans astonished by their amazing energetic moves. The group was awarded with 7,000 USD as prize.

The journey was not easy for this group as they had their battle with 423 Indian teams and were finally able to make their way for South Korea.  On the World finale K-pop event held at Seoul, they competed with 12 teams from Nigeria, Russia, Madagascar, Malaysia, USA, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Canada, Turkey, Peru, and Hungary, who were also selected for the final stage after regional rounds in 71 countries.

As the youngest group among the contestants, Immortal Army got lots of attention and cheering from fans.

Kim Kum-pyoung, director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said that it's proud to see India presents the talents to the world with K-pop and it shows the K-wave in India is getting bigger.

In last year edition, Priyanka Mazumdar from Assam had won Excellent Vocal Award.

The annual festival was initiated in 2011 by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea and numerous government agencies to promote K-pop and encourage young talents to share their passions on Kpop. The 7th edition was aired on Twitter Live, as well as on KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), a Korean national channel.

List of Winners of K-pop World Festival 2017

Twitter wcj popular award: Sinem Kadioglu (Turkey )

Audience favorite award (Performance):  KINGSMAN (Malaysia)

Audience favorite award (Vocal): Ana Lucia (Peru)

Excellent Performance award (Performance): One Piece (Canada)

Excellent Vocal award (Vocal) : Sinem Kadioglu (Turkey)

Best Performance award (Performance): Immortals Army (India)

Best Performance award (Vocal): Akif (Singapore)

Grand Prize : Tifani Arifa & Alphiandi (Indonesia)

For More details visit: http://india.korean-culture.org

Contact
Brannia
***@brannia.com
End
Source:Brannia
Email:***@brannia.com Email Verified
Tags:Kcc, KI-POP
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Firm News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share