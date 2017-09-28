News By Tag
India surprised K-pop stars at K-pop world festival in Korea
Immortal Army from Mizoram won 2nd prize at K-pop world festival in Korea
The journey was not easy for this group as they had their battle with 423 Indian teams and were finally able to make their way for South Korea. On the World finale K-pop event held at Seoul, they competed with 12 teams from Nigeria, Russia, Madagascar, Malaysia, USA, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Canada, Turkey, Peru, and Hungary, who were also selected for the final stage after regional rounds in 71 countries.
As the youngest group among the contestants, Immortal Army got lots of attention and cheering from fans.
Kim Kum-pyoung, director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said that it's proud to see India presents the talents to the world with K-pop and it shows the K-wave in India is getting bigger.
In last year edition, Priyanka Mazumdar from Assam had won Excellent Vocal Award.
The annual festival was initiated in 2011 by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea and numerous government agencies to promote K-pop and encourage young talents to share their passions on Kpop. The 7th edition was aired on Twitter Live, as well as on KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), a Korean national channel.
List of Winners of K-pop World Festival 2017
Twitter wcj popular award: Sinem Kadioglu (Turkey )
Audience favorite award (Performance):
Audience favorite award (Vocal): Ana Lucia (Peru)
Excellent Performance award (Performance):
Excellent Vocal award (Vocal) : Sinem Kadioglu (Turkey)
Best Performance award (Performance):
Best Performance award (Vocal): Akif (Singapore)
Grand Prize : Tifani Arifa & Alphiandi (Indonesia)
For More details visit: http://india.korean-
