Farhat International Tours and Travels WLL Announces its Participation in WTM London

 
 
MANAMA, Bahrain - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Farhat International tours and travel announces its participation in WTM, a global event for the tourism professionals. WTM will be organized from 6-8 Nov, 2017 in London. This three days long event bring the elite member of tourism industry closer by letting them know about each other personally and professionally. Farhat has been an active participant of the event for almost a decade and this year also Farhat is looking forward to meet numerous travel partners in the event. Participants can meet us at stall number- ME640 and get an insight of our contribution to the tours and travels industry and join hands with us to amplify the spirit of tourism in Bahrain.

"Our team is very much excited to participate in the WTM London. As for us, WTM is not just an event to expand our business but an opportunity to win the heart of thousands of tourism veterans through our dedication and hardship. WTM has always remained as one of our crucial business meet as we believe such platforms are essential for shaping the future of the travel industry" says the Marketing head of Farhat International tours and travels/

WTM is wcj global event for the travel industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals. The mart brings the travel industry together through world leading events, content and digital tools, that make it easier for tourism veterans to find personal and business opportunities and do more effective business. World Travel Market event offer the most effective business to business networking opportunities for the international community of travel professionals.

Farhat International Tours & Travels is a leading Destination Management Company delivering an array of exemplary Leisure (FITs & Groups) and MICE solutions in Bahrain. We are a renowned inbound and outbound tour organizer from Bahrain. Our services include- Visa Assistance, Travel Insurance, Airport Services International & Domestic Air Tickets, several other inbound and outbound services. We possess extensive local knowledge, expertise and hence we are capable of not just meeting the customer requirement but to surpass them. We are backed by experienced travel executives and professionals.

Please see the following link for more information : http://www.farhat-tours.com
Source:Farhat International Tours & Travels WLL
