The Official 2017 (DV-2019) Diversity Immigrant Visa Program are now open
The 1990 Immigration act gave rise to the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also known as the Green Card Lottery (DV-Lottery) therefore you can now apply online to take part in this year 2017 green card lottery giving you a great chance to win a Green Card so you can live and work in the United States.
Every year, the Department of States sets aside Immigrant Visas for 50,000 individuals who are randomly selected through a lottery process. The visas are distributed to six different continents with more visas grande to those countries sending fewer immigrants to the United States through Employment- & Family-based processing during the previous five years.
For this year, the DV-2019 registration process begins at noon, Tuesday, October the 3, 2017, and runs through to noon Tuesday, November 7, 2017.
Qualified Green Card Lottery Countries 2017 (DV-2019)
People from anywhere outside the countries listed above can apply this year's Diversity Lottery. On the other hand, if your country of birth doesn't make you eligible, you are still eligible if your spouse is born in a qualifying country; your spouse just has to be the primary applicant in the Green Card Application when you apply. Also, you may be eligible if your parents were not legal residents of the ineligible country where you were born.
Important: applicants must have completed high school or its equivalent, i.e., a 12-year basic education and secondary education in the United States or its equivalent in any other country. Or two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation requiring at least two years of work experience.
Any applicant that doesn't meet these requirements, as well as those who send in more than one application, wcj are automatically disqualified. So make sure ONLY to submit one application.
Submitting the application is simply as you only need to submit; name, date of birth, city and country of birth, gender, Native country of claimed eligibility for the DV-Lottery, photograph (electronically attached to the application)
If married, a couple of basic answers about your spouse, listing of kids if you have any (adopted or biological who are under 21 and must be unmarried); a photograph of spouse and children to be attached as well. Failure to completely list all children and provide information about them may lead to disqualification. The information given on the application must be complete and accurate.
When your application has been submitted, and you have received your confirmation number provided by the US Government you will from May 1, 2018, be able to check the application status at DV Lottery Website This is the only way you can get updates because the Department of state will not send out notifications.
For more information on the DV Lottery Immigrant Visa Program (DV-2019), you may visit www.usgreencardoffice.com a professional legal immigration office in New York.
Also, read this fascinating article about how easy it can be to Win a Green Card
