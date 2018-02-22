Country(s)
Industry News
Agenda released for Border Security 2018
Registration is now open for SMi's 11th annual Border Security conference which will take place on 21-22 February 2018 in Rome, Italy.
With the migration crisis ongoing throughout the Mediterranean and mainland Europe, free-movement a critical and divisive focus of the BREXIT negotiations, as well as a new administration in the White House, SMi Group's Border Security 2018 promises to be more topical and relevant than ever before.
In addition, the conference will explore the surge in the development and application of biometric technology to achieve 'seamless and autonomous' border controls.
With aims of providing the latest updates and insights on this significant topic, this year's show will showcase:
• Operational case studies for securing the land, sea and air borders
• High level speakers from the US Department of Homeland Security and Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection
• Briefings on how nations are implementing the latest biometric and data management capabilities including wcj discussions on Australila's Project Seamless Traveller, USA's HART Programme, and EU Protect.
This year's agenda will bring insights from more international senior border security experts as they discuss the political and technological solutions being utilised to secure national borders. Featured speakers include representatives from Italian Navy, Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection, US Department of Homeland Security, Portuguese Maritime Authority and Ministry of Defence, Swedish National Bureau of Investigation, Borders and Immigration UK, Delegation of the European Union to Turkey, Schiphol Airport and more.
The full agenda as well as registration information can be found on www.bordersec.com/
There is currently a £400 Early Bird offer available for bookings done by 31st October.
11th Border Security
21-22 February 2018
Crowne Plaza Hotel St Peter's Spa, Rome, Italy
---- END ----
For sponsorship packages contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse