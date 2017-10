RZ/G Platforms in Industry Standard Qseven and SODIMM Form Factors

iWave Systems launched wide range of RZ/G1 Series System On Modules for various range of applications

Renesas RZG1H

Contact

Syed Usman Haniel

08026683700

usmans@iwavesystems.com Syed Usman Haniel08026683700

End

-- iWave Systems launched wide range of RZ/G1 Series System On Modules for various range of applications spanning high performance video intensive and graphic rich applications, low-power, general embedded and industrial applications. iWave's RZ/G1 computing modules come in the industry standard Qseven and SODIMM form factors providing wide array of necessary interface connections.Renesas RZ/G1 series based System On Modules and Single Board ComputerThis Qseven CPU module integrates Renesas RZG1H Quad core ARM Cortex A15 @ 1.4GHz & Quad core ARM Cortex A7 @780MHz CPU with rich set of features and IO peripherals. It integrates Full HD hardware codecs, graphic acceleration, DDR3 RAM, eMMC Flash, Micro SD slot, USB HUB, HDMI transmitter and Gigabit Ethernet PHY. The SOM is ideally suitable for high performance video and graphic rich applications.This Qseven CPU module integrates high performance ARM wcj Cortex A15 Dual CPU core operating up to 1.5GHz speed. The SOM packed with rich set of features and IO peripherals. It integrates HD hardware codecs, graphic acceleration, on-board PMIC, eMMC flash, DDR3 RAM, Micro SD slot, USB HUB and Gigabit Ethernet PHY. The SOM is ideally suitable for high performance general embedded, industrial and video intensive applications.This SODIMM System On Module integrates power efficient ARM Cortex A7 Dual CPU core operating @1GHz speed. The SOM is packed with rich set of features and IO peripherals. It integrates HD hardware codecs, 3D graphic acceleration, DDR3 RAM, eMMC flash, Micro SD slot, Gigabit and 10/100 Ethernet PHY. The SOM is ideally suitable for low-power cost-effective general embedded, industrial and video intensive applications.This Single Board Computer is based on Renesas' power efficient Dual core ARM Cortex A7 CPU cores operating @1GHz speed. The board can be used for quick prototyping of various applications targeted by the RZ/G ( http://www.iwavesystems.com/ product/cpu- modules/renesas- r... )1E processor. With the 100mm x 72 mm Pico ITX size, the kit is highly inspiration ( http://www.syedusman.com/ ) packed with all the necessary on-board connectors to validate the RZG1E CPU features.