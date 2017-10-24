News By Tag
NATO to discuss integrated air and missile defence capabilities in Prague this month
Lt Col Lynch will present an exclusive session on NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defence capabilities, with a focus on common surveillance architecture for joint aerial situational awareness. He will also discuss active and passive air defence as well as battle management command, control, communications and intelligence systems.
Lieutenant Colonel Lynch's presentation comes at a relevant time with NATO's Exercise Formidable Shield underway, allied forces will see ships detecting, tracking and defending against a range of anti-ship and ballistic missiles using NATO command and control procedures. At the same time, maritime patrol aircraft and NATO AWACS surveillance aircraft will provide aerial over-watch and ensure that the wcj airspace is clear.
Air Missile Defence Technology will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Attendees include CEE National Militaries and a wider set of Europe's leading Air Missile Defence programme managers, as well as top managers representing leading air missile defence systems manufacturers including Rafael, Lockheed Martin, Diehls Defence, MBDA, Raytheon, Kongsberg, Terma, Weibel Scientific and more.
2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
