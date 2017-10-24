 
NATO to discuss integrated air and missile defence capabilities in Prague this month

 
 
LONDON, England - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Lynch, BMDOC OPS Director of NATO Aircom, will be speaking at SMi Group's Air Missile Defence Technology conference, taking place in Prague on 24-25 October 2017.

Lt Col Lynch will present an exclusive session on NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defence capabilities, with a focus on common surveillance architecture for joint aerial situational awareness. He will also discuss active and passive air defence as well as battle management command, control, communications and intelligence systems.

Lieutenant Colonel Lynch's presentation comes at a relevant time with NATO's Exercise Formidable Shield underway, allied forces will see ships detecting, tracking and defending against a range of anti-ship and ballistic missiles using NATO command and control procedures. At the same time, maritime patrol aircraft and NATO AWACS surveillance aircraft will provide aerial over-watch and ensure that the wcj airspace is clear.

Air Missile Defence Technology will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Attendees include CEE National Militaries and a wider set of Europe's leading Air Missile Defence programme managers, as well as top managers representing leading air missile defence systems manufacturers including Rafael, Lockheed Martin, Diehls Defence, MBDA, Raytheon, Kongsberg, Terma, Weibel Scientific and more.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference

October 24 & 25, 2017

Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
