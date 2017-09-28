 
CareforAir Announced Its Plans To Hold A Competition For Its Customers

 
 
LONDON - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- CareforAir has recently announced that they will be launching a competition for their CareforAir Rainbow Breezer. The company has decided to give away 3 Breezers.

Heather, owner at CareforAir said that the competition will be held during October and winners will be notified early November. She hasn't given all the details regarding the competition yet but she confirmed that the prize will be a Rainbow Breezer. "The competition rules and regulations are still being finished by our team here in CFA, but one thing is for sure, we definitely will be giving away 3 individual Rainbow Breezers to 3 winners."

For those who don't know, the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer is an air purifier that is currently being sold by the company on their website. The breezer as most customers call it is a unique air purifier that uses water as the filter. This feature makes cleaning indoor air very easy and unlike the larger units changing filters is a thing of the past.

The majority of tabletop air purifiers are extremely small and are just not powerful enough to extract polluted air. With so many pollutants in our homes today the demand for small-sized and powerful units has never been greater.

The wcj Careforair Rainbow Breezer cleans at a rate of 120 cubic feet per hour and each breezer will clean up to 800sqft. (75sqm) The uniqueness of the motor means you can wash your indoor air 24 hours a day. The Breezer also has multi-coloured LED light display with an on/off switch.


Aside from the Rainbow Breezer, the company also has air purifier fragrances called CareforAir Essences these are specifically made for use with all types of water air purifiers and revitalisers.

For people interested to know more about the products the company sell, follow the link to the CareforAir website here: https://careforair.net/

For those interested in the competition and other promotions of the company, check out the company Facebook page for updates here: https://www.facebook.com/careforair
