 
News By Tag
* Study In Uk
* Study Abroad In Uk
* study masters in UK
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nagpur
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
September 2017
302928


Participate in Krishna Consultants UK Virtual Education Fair 2017

 
 
UK virtual fair
UK virtual fair
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Study In Uk
* Study Abroad In Uk
* study masters in UK

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Nagpur - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Events

NAGPUR, India - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- KRISHNA CONSULTANTS, one of the leading Overseas Education Consulting Organization for higher studies; announcing the conduct of a 'virtual fair' for Indian students viewing ahead to study in the UK. Starting from 4th Oct,'17 till 11th Oct,'17.

The event is an excellent opportunity for students to go on WEBINARswith top 4 Universities in the UK, in England, enabling the students to interact with the faculties and representatives of the universities in real time. They will guide the students to visualize the program eligibility in a nutshell which couldn't be traveled and walked in for an individual assurance. But, KC is conducting this fair, to assist students by prevailing them precise information right from the online tech to connect with the British institutions, explaining their evolved courses and programs. Wherein, the expertise can refine and counsel the aspiring student to choose the appropriate program of their interest. This KC's opportunity would further aid the students to route with fee waivers, scholarships, internship opportunities, employment & life in Britain.

Mr. Pankaj Agrawal, Director, KC said, "British education is fascinating to all the ambitious students willing to partake in the transcultural blended learning, famous wcj all over across the globe. The hi-tech assists the students to clarify the suspicious and unclear information about the overseas institutions."

KC guides student with the competent team of visionaries, counsellors, faculty and admission advisors who provide thorough guidance for choosing the right university, doing applications, tuition fee deposits, interview preparation, visa formalities, pre-departure briefings and travel assistance. Our team will be with you starting from the day you step into our center till the day you find yourself seated in the classroom of your chosen overseas university. You can also choose from a plethora of universities that we represent across the globe best suiting your academic and career goals.

To get more information on education in the UK and Virtual Education Fair register yourself for the event at http://events.studies-overseas.com/Events/VirtualEducatio....
End
Source:
Email:***@studies-overseas.com Email Verified
Tags:Study In Uk, Study Abroad In Uk, study masters in UK
Industry:Education
Location:Nagpur - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share