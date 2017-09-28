News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Participate in Krishna Consultants UK Virtual Education Fair 2017
The event is an excellent opportunity for students to go on WEBINARswith top 4 Universities in the UK, in England, enabling the students to interact with the faculties and representatives of the universities in real time. They will guide the students to visualize the program eligibility in a nutshell which couldn't be traveled and walked in for an individual assurance. But, KC is conducting this fair, to assist students by prevailing them precise information right from the online tech to connect with the British institutions, explaining their evolved courses and programs. Wherein, the expertise can refine and counsel the aspiring student to choose the appropriate program of their interest. This KC's opportunity would further aid the students to route with fee waivers, scholarships, internship opportunities, employment & life in Britain.
Mr. Pankaj Agrawal, Director, KC said, "British education is fascinating to all the ambitious students willing to partake in the transcultural blended learning, famous wcj all over across the globe. The hi-tech assists the students to clarify the suspicious and unclear information about the overseas institutions."
KC guides student with the competent team of visionaries, counsellors, faculty and admission advisors who provide thorough guidance for choosing the right university, doing applications, tuition fee deposits, interview preparation, visa formalities, pre-departure briefings and travel assistance. Our team will be with you starting from the day you step into our center till the day you find yourself seated in the classroom of your chosen overseas university. You can also choose from a plethora of universities that we represent across the globe best suiting your academic and career goals.
To get more information on education in the UK and Virtual Education Fair register yourself for the event at http://events.studies-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse