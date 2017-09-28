Evacuation drill and lecture by Professor Lekkas at Creta Maris Beach Resort

In the presence of the Consul of the four Scandinavian countries in Eastern Crete and the Vice Consul of Great Britain in Crete

Creta Maris Beach Resort

Mrs Faye Papaioannou

Creta Maris Beach Resort
Mrs Faye Papaioannou

On Friday September 29th, 2017, for sixth consecutive year, Creta Maris Beach Resort conducted its annual evacuation drill of its facilitiesin cooperation with local authorities, together with a lecture by Professor Lekkas.This year's exercise scenario included an earthquake, with a subsequence explosion from gas leak and fire breakout in multiple areas of the resort, as well as a collapse of the staircase with the existence of injured people and a trapped employee. The exercise, was carried out under the supervision of Mr. Efthimios Lekkas, professor of the Geology & Geoenvironment Department, of the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens, and lasted a total of 1 hour & 22 minutes.In the context of the evacuation exercise a lecture by Professor Lekkas was preceded on Thursday, September 28th, 2017, with the title "Planning for dealing with earthquake in in Tourist Infrastructure & Hotel Units".It is worth noting that this year's exercise had more points of interest than any other year, as year by year, the resort adds elements that increase the difficulty of performing the exercise, while adding special equipment, which is also being used in the next exercises. Thus, the characteristic elements of this year's evacuation exercise were the use of a special army scene, which was supplied by the resort following the instructions of the official authorities, as well as the conversion of the resort's fixed equipment such as club cars to special ambulances. In addition, this year's exercise was carried out in unfavorable weather conditions, in rain, thus increasing its difficulty and making it even more realistic.The aim of the exercise was to ensure the excellent organization of the resort's emergency team and thus to ensure the safety of guests and staff in case of emergency.The event was honored by the presence of the President and CEO of the group and Consul of the four Scandinavian countries in Eastern Crete, Andreas Metaxas, the Vice Consul of Great Britain in Crete, Claire Fragkaki. the Commander of the Fire Department of the Prefecture of Heraklion, Emmanuel Damoulakis, the Commander of the Hersonissos Police Department, Georgios Makrogiannakis and Hersonissos' Port Authority Chief, Athanasia Perisinaki.Moreover, the evacuation exercise attended the Fire Echelon of Hersonissos, the Regional Administration of Crete wcj including the Fire department of Heraklion & the Special Unit of Disaster Response (EMAK), the medical doctor and the security technician of Creta Maris, the Police Department of Hersonissos, the National Centre for Emergency Care (EKAV), the medical center of Hersonissos "Cretan Medicare", the Hellenic Red Cross and the Civil Protection Department of the Hersonissos Municipality. Further, the Port Authority of Hersonissos participated as observer.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.