The Stack welcomes Chef Jason Kosmas

Popular Cape Town members club and brasserie The Stack welcomes a new head chef into their kitchens. Chef Jason Kosmas joined the team recently and promises to deliver a fresh and bold new menu with a few exciting twists.
 
 
Chef Jason Kosmas - The Stack
Chef Jason Kosmas - The Stack
 
NATIONAL - ONLINE, South Africa - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Chef Kosmas has been working in popular Cape Town restaurants such as The Roundhouse since 2008. Till most recently he has been acting as Head Chef at the award winning Chefs Warehouse & Canteen and as assisting head chef at trendy Indian restaurant Thali, also part of the Chefs Warehouse group. Now this young chef with Greek and Italian roots will be adding his signature style to The Brasserie at The Stack.

"I grew up in an Italian family always surrounded by amazing food cooked by my mother and grandmother, which means that from a very young age I was always interested in creating bold and interesting flavours," comments Chef Jason Kosmas.

The stylishly designed Brasserie is known for its authentic, hearty French style cuisine, and with Chef Kosmas on board, diners can look forward to the same no-fuss authenticity but with a fresh spin. With a focus on bright, light flavours and plenty of vegetarian and calorie counting options, this menu is perfect for all day dining for the well-heeled this Spring.

From the Stack Salad with peas, asparagus and signature vinaigrette, to the seared tuna niçoise starter, to mains such as the duck leg confit and the Chalmar beef sirloin with frites and béarnaise sauce, diners will be spoilt for choice with delicious and varied plates.

The side dishes sound equally exciting. With options such as the baby gem lettuce salad with Boerenkaas and pumpkin seed and the charred broccoli with yogurt and lemon, these sides could even give the mains a run for their money.

For those with a sweet tooth, new wcj pastry chef Meghan Christelis, now offers delightful desserts such as the lemon curd tartlet and Rooibos crème brûlée.

"I really just enjoy being around food all the time and love giving diners an experience where they are left reminiscing about all details of their meal," says Chef Jason Kosmas.

The vibrant Brasserie at The Stack is definitely one to put on your frequent dining calendar! The Brasserie is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more info or to make a reservation visit http://thestack.co.za/.

The Stack
Email:***@luxurybrands.co.za Email Verified
The Stack, Chef Jason Kosmas, Cape Town Restaurant
Restaurants
National - Online - South Africa
