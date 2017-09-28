News By Tag
Visual Paradigm is ArchiMate 3 Certified
Visual Paradigm are proud to announce being certified as an ArchiMate 3 tool by The Open Group, a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through IT standards.
To become ArchiMate 3 certified not only anticipates the demands of Visual Paradigm Enterprise's customers, but also demonstrates a commitment to providing quality enterprise architecture support, particular for enterprise architecture model development.
About Visual Paradigm International
Visual Paradigm International is a leading provider of software solutions that enables organizations to develop quality applications faster, better and cheaper. Visual Paradigm is dedicated to continually develop and deliver software, services and partnerships to help customers to accurately transform their system requirements into high-quality software solutions, all with minimum risk and maximum return on investment.
To know more about Visual Paradigm's ArchiMate support, visit https://www.visual-paradigm.com/solution/archimate/
