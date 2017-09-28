 
Industry News





Visual Paradigm is ArchiMate 3 Certified

Visual Paradigm are proud to announce being certified as an ArchiMate 3 tool by The Open Group, a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through IT standards.
 
AVENTURA, Fla. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ArchiMate 3 is a visual language for Enterprise Architecture modeling. It provides a set of graphical notations for describing, analyzing, and communicating many concerns of Enterprise Architectures as they change over time. As an enterprise architecture software, Visual Paradigm Enterprise implements ArchiMate 3 and has recently obtained the official certification from The Open Group as an ArchiMate 3 tool. According to Visual Paradigm, to become ArchiMate 3 certified Visual Paradigm Enterprise was assessed by The Open Group to confirm that Visual Paradigm Enterprise implements the ArchiMate 3 language correctly.

To become ArchiMate 3 certified not only anticipates the demands of Visual Paradigm Enterprise's customers, but also demonstrates a commitment to providing quality enterprise architecture support, particular for enterprise architecture model development.

About Visual Paradigm International
Visual Paradigm International is a leading provider of software solutions that enables organizations to develop quality applications faster, better and cheaper. Visual Paradigm is dedicated to continually develop and deliver software, services and partnerships to help customers to accurately transform their system requirements into high-quality software solutions, all with minimum risk and maximum return on investment.

To know more about Visual Paradigm's ArchiMate support, visit https://www.visual-paradigm.com/features/archimate-tools/
Source:Visual Paradigm Ltd.
Email:***@visual-paradigm.com
Posted By:***@visual-paradigm.com Email Verified
Phone:+852 2744 8722
