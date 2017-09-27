CarXpert makes a mark in New Delhi with the inauguration of its first Franchise Workshop

CarXpert – a prominent player in the Auto Care segment, has set the expansion plan rolling as it successfully inaugurated its first Franchise Workshop in Chhatarpur, New Delhi

-- A slew of other franchises also slated for inauguration in the coming months, ensuring CarXpert's prominent presence in the nation. Poorvi automobiles is the first franchise workshop which has been made operational in the capital, making low-cost high quality services available to customers.Customers in Chhatarpur and surrounding areas will be able to access quality services through a state-of-the-art service workshop well-equipped with latest tools, machinery and highly qualified manpower, providing all car related solutions under-one-roof. Services include mechanical repairs, accidental repairs under cashless facility, insurance policy renewal, car beautification (interior and exterior beautification), sale of spare parts, car accessories and tyres, making it a one-stop-shop for all car related care.Car care is a sector that requires great revolution and CarXpert promises to bring that through it's cutting-edge service and intrinsic customer approach, making it a novelty across competition. While cost has been a huge factor in providing quality care, CarXpert aims to provide quality care at affordable price.Col. Y S Katoch, Co-founder & Director, CarXpert said, "We are thrilled to inaugurate our first ever Car Franchise in Chhatarpur, New Delhi as it is considered as the heart to growth in India. Having registered remarkable economic growth and industrial development in the recent years, the region holds numerous opportunities for exemplary auto care service.""Chhatarpur, being one of the prominent part of the capital presents immense opportunities in car service, where CarXpert aims to progressively scale job creation, in line with the government's Skill India mission. The organization plans to expand reach across tier II and tier III cities , through it's meticulous expansion in various region. We are confident that auto care wcj industry would be relotutionized as we progress with our plans.." He further added.Mr. Rahul Tyagi,Poorvi Automobiles, commented, "We are delighted to associate with CarXpert, a prominent name in the AutoCare industry. This strategic alliance cements our commitment towards providing quality care at reasonable cost to car owners at Chhatarpur. CarXpert's quality solution would ertainly accentuate our efforts in ushering a new langaue for after care in automobiles."CarXpert intends to scale up gradually to a level of 80 franchise workshops, primarily in North India in 2017-18 while gaining close to 500 franchise partnership by 2020, with plans to start Pre-owned car franchise business in FY 2018-19 in the pipeline.