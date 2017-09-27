400 songs over, Meteoric Stream renewed discography page

Meteoric Stream Discography

-- Meteoric Stream had renew discography page in official website.In this discography page, it's able to listen over 400 songs.Mostly, it's a instrumental music played by Piano, Harp, and Organ.There is many traditional songs, Christmas songs, and Hymns.It has Amazing Grace, Danny Boy, Twinkle Twinkle Stars, and etc...Over 50 original piano instrumental wcj songs are available also.If you have account of Spotify or any music streaming service(Apple Music, Google Play, Deezer, etc),You can listen our music freely.Meteoric Stream is creating original iOS/Android apps, free music material for making games, and distributing original and cover songs.---------------------------------------------------Contact Information:---------------------------------------------------Meteoric Stream (Original Apps & Music, Piano Instrumental, Children music, Hymns)E-mail: webmaster@meteoricstream.comEnglish and Japanese website available.Official Website (English)Japanese:https://meteoricstream.com/