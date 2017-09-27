 
Copywriters Studio Opens on Sunny Shores

Copywriters Studio is open for business as a one stop shop for copywriting and content creation.
 
 
BRISBANE, Australia - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Copywriters Studio is pleased to announce it has opened for business on Australia's sunny eastern coast.

The studio provides copywriting and content creation products and services internationally.

To celebrate its arrival on new shores for a short time only the studio is offering up to 50% off its content and copywriting packages. Each package provides up to 60 mins of consultation time to go through a projects copy requirements. Copywriting packages have been designed to provide a seemless and simple ordering process for copywriting.

While Copywriters Studio is based on the sunny east coast of Australia's wcj Queensland account manager and SEO consultant Sue Brown says the business definitely isn't limited to Australian shores. Because of the exchange rate Copywriters Studio rates are very competitive for website owners in the USA and can provide unique, tailored content. We're open 24 hours to provide a global service.

Visit the site and use this additional coupon code when ordering to get another 5% discount: IntPromo1.

http://copywriters.studio/

Contact
Sue Brown
***@copywriters.studio
End
Source:
Email:***@copywriters.studio Email Verified
Tags:Copywriting, Content Creation, SEO
Industry:Media
Location:Brisbane - Queensland - Australia
Subject:Websites
