Proclamation issued by Mayor Walsh & the City of Boston: "John Coltrane Memorial Concert Week"
The City of Boston declares the first week of October 2017, as John Coltrane Memorial Concert Week, celebrating the 40th year of the annual John Coltrane Memorial Concert, the world's oldest annual performance tribute to the legacy of John Coltrane.
Celebrating its 40th year, the John Coltrane Memorial Concert (JCMC) is the world's oldest annual performance tribute to the musical and spiritual legacy of the great master musician and composer John Coltrane. JCMC believes, as did Coltrane, that music can be a positive force in making the world a better place.
The Friends of JCMC wish to take this opportunity to thank the Mayor and the City of Boston for recognizing the ongoing work of JCMC, which originated in 1977 at the Friends of Great Black Music Loft near Boston's Chinatown area. JCMC was created to honor the 10th anniversary of Coltrane's death (7/17/67), and then due to the public's enthusiastic response, the tribute has continued annually, moving on to larger venues to accommodate the growing audience.
Over the past 40 years, JCMC has earned its reputation as being Boston's annual "rite of fall," by keeping true to Coltrane's desire to be "a force for good." Coltrane's mission during his short 40-year life evolved into dedicating his musical gifts to generate peace on earth for all wcj people.
Since its inception, JCMC has reached over 35,000 audience members, many of who return every year. It is common knowledge that the JCMC audience is one of the most diverse of any of the major cultural performance events in the New England area and the John Coltrane Memorial Concerthas grown to be one of the hallmark musical events in the Greater Boston area.
JCMC's co-founder Leonard Brown recently summed up Coltrane's profound influence: "His music sounds like tomorrow, even today." [Boston Sunday Globe, October 1, 2017]
There are several events taking place this week, culminating in two concerts at Blackman Auditorium on Northeastern University's campus: the 20-piece John Coltrane Memorial Concert Ensemble, with host José Massó of "Con Salsa!," on Friday October 6th. Followed by the Pharoah Sanders Quartet, with host Eric Jackson of "Eric in the Evening," on Saturday, October 7th.
Incidentally, José Massó is celebrating his 42nd anniversary of being on the airat WBUR. And Eric Jackson, hailed asthe"dean of Boston jazz radio"and who has servedas host for the annual JCMC gatherings since the late-80's, is celebrating his 40th anniversary on WGBH Radio.
The entire week's schedule can be found at www.friendsofjcmc.org (http://friendsofjcmc.org/
