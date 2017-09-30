Lucky n Love Travel is proud to announce we are now a Fiji Matai Specialist

Matai Fiji Specialist

Contact

Michele Botnick

***@luckynlovetravel.com Michele Botnick

End

-- Lucky n Love Travel is proud to announce that we have received the designation as a Fiji Matai Happiness Specialist.This is a specialized training program offered by the Fiji Tourism Authority, and lets you know that your travel consultant has received the education necessary to plan a romantic honeymoon or getaway to Fiji.Allow us to create the honeymoon or romantic vacation of your dreams in a paradise unlike anywhere else in the world. Swim in waterfalls in the lush untouched rainforest, indulge in a romantic massage, or toast at the end of the day over a private wcj candlelight dinner.Get up close and personal with some endangered species. Migrating humpback whales jump and splash through Fiji's waters from June through October. Five of the world's seven sea turtles play in Fiji's waters and pods of spinner dolphins call Fiji home. Fiji has established locally managed marine parks, which means that you can enjoy guided snorkels or scuba dives through beautiful areas of coral reef. Naturally, the islands of Fiji are impressive!Experience bula! The warm Fijian greeting that awaits you!