Martine Tariot Wells, Attorney, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Martine Tariot Wells
Martine Wells is a litigator and trusted advisor who specializes in employment law. Her practice has a specific emphasis on wage and hour class and collective actions under the Colorado Wage Claim Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). She represents employers, strategizing to mitigate and resolve potential claims as efficiently as possible, and when necessary, preparing cases for litigation. Martine's counsel is sought after by clients looking for creative solutions to managing complex wage and hour issues. She is particularly focused on issues impacting the health care industry, but is also well versed in counseling employers across industries regarding myriad workplace issues. She regularly speaks and writes on wage and hour issues. Martine was selected as a Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Star for Employment Litigation Defense from 2015 – 2017.
About Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck practices in the areas of corporate, intellectual property, natural resources, real estate, public policy and litigation. The firm has more than 250 attorneys and legislative consultants in offices across the western US and in Washington, DC and Atlantic City. The firm works in industries such as gaming, hospitality, water, energy, health care, real estate, private equity and telecommunications technology, construction, banking and finance.
Brownstein's employment team, with a deep bench of attorneys, paralegals, and litigation support members, represents multi-jurisdictional clients from risk analysis through trial or arbitration. The team also specializes in employment issues across the board, including advice, counsel, and risk mitigation; policies, procedures, handbooks, trainings, and best practices; wage and hour class and collective actions; state and federal agency administrative proceedings;
Event Synopsis:
In its 2015 Browning-Ferris decision, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has established a new joint employer standard which radically broadened the definition of joint employment and expanded the potential liability for employers under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Although, the new joint employer standard was set to strengthen collective bargaining, many still believe that it will bring negative implications to unions membership and franchise employment considering its obscurity and weak economic justification. Thus, it is imperative wcj for employers and other members of the business community to keep themselves abreast with the latest regulatory developments and trends to effectively address and mitigate potential risks and pitfalls associated with the evolving joint employer standard.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will help the audience better understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the critical issues and best practices with respect to Joint Employer Liability. Speakers will also offer best compliance and risk mitigation strategies.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· The Legal Framework of Joint Employer Liability
· NLRB's New Definition of Joint Employment
· New Collective Bargaining Obligations
· Significant Issues and Potential Implications
· Recent Regulatory Developments
· Risk Mitigation Strategies
· Best Compliance Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit:http://theknowledgegroup.org
