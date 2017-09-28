Bayport International Holdings, Inc. Prepares For Cannabis Technology Boom – Spotlight Growth SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Spotlight Growth, a full-service investor relations and awareness provider, announces it has published a report on Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BAYP). Bayport International Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which primarily focuses on acquiring and developing cannabis technology assets.



While most cannabis investors, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts continue to focus primarily on the growth potential for cannabis growing and cultivation, there may be an even bigger winner that is being overlooked: cannabis technology.



Cannabis technology is a wide-ranging topic that covers everything from greenhouse construction, product delivery and cultivation lighting to digital cannabis directories, consulting, and news. Without cannabis technology, businesses would have a much more difficult time with efficiently producing and selling the product.



Major Cannabis Sales Growth Estimates Means Huge Gains For Technology



Cannabis sales estimates are showing major growth, as more U.S. states are likely to continue legalizing and decriminalizing marijuana use. According to



Technology already has infiltrated nearly every aspect of our lives and the cannabis industry is no different. In fact, cannabis companies will likely continue to turn to technology to help them beat out competitors and stand out in an increasingly crowded market. As we look back on the cannabis movement, the long-term industry leaders will no doubt be companies that heavily relied on emerging technology in order to distinguish themselves.



Bayport International Looking to Expand Cannabis Tech Holdings, Currently Evaluating Several Potential Acquisition Targets



On September 27, 2017, Bayport International Holdings, Inc. announced it is actively looking into cannabis technology



While Weedwiser is still in beta, the final version is said to be "a more expansive and diverse version of WeedMaps, which is a popular cannabis delivery and dispensary directory." Furthermore, Bayport International will continue to build additional services based off the Weedwiser platform over the long-term, as well as developing any further cannabis technology acquisitions that are taken over.



About Spotlight Growth



Spotlight Growth provides comprehensive investor relations and awareness services to emerging growth companies. Through our service and representation, we provide a "spotlight" for your company to stand out to small investors, institutional investors, analysts, research firms, potential acquisition targets, and more. Our company is founded on the principles of honor, integrity, honesty, compliance, and top-quality customer service.



SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, crowdfunding, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary. Through our high-quality content creation, investors are able to gain further insights into the world of micro-cap growth investing.



Disclaimer:



Spotlight Growth is compensated, either directly or via a third party, to provide investor relations services for its clients. Spotlight Growth creates exposure for companies through wcj a customized marketing strategy, including design of promotional material, the drafting and editing of press releases and media placement.



All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled, or is available from public sources. Spotlight Growth and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on external sources that Spotlight Growth believes to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. Spotlight Growth may create reports and content that has been compensated by a company or third-parties, or for purposes of self-marketing. Spotlight Growth was compensated zero cash and zero restricted shares for the creation and dissemination of this content.



This material does not represent an investment solicitation. Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management.



The above communication, the attachments and external Internet links provided are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be interpreted by the recipient as a solicitation to participate in securities offerings. Investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors and may not be permissible in certain jurisdictions.



Spotlight Growth and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may have bought or sold or may buy or sell shares in the companies discussed herein, which may be acquired prior, during or after the publication of these marketing materials. Spotlight Growth, its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may sell the stock of said companies at any time and may profit in the event those shares rise in value.



