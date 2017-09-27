News By Tag
Michael J. Slocum, Attorney, Greenberg Traurig, LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Michael J. Slocum
Michael J. Slocum focuses his practice on labor and employment law, including the defense of discrimination, retaliation, wrongful discharge and whistleblower claims. He has represented employers in a broad array of industries and at the trial and appellate levels in state and federal courts, as well as before a variety of state and federal administrative agencies.
Michael has written and spoken numerous times on a multitude of issues facing employers in diverse industries. He was listed in Super Lawyers magazine as a New Jersey Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in 2013 and was part of the winning team for Law360's "Employment Practice Group of the Year" and New Jersey Law Journal's "General Litigation Department of the Year" award in 2013.
Michael received his J.D., with honors, from Rutgers School of Law – Newark and his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig, LLP is an international, multi-practice law firm with approximately 1,900 attorneys serving clients from 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is No. 1 on the 2015 Law360 Most Charitable Firms list, third largest in the U.S. on the 2015 Law360 400, on the 2015 Am Law Global 100, and among the 2015 BTI Brand Elite.
Event Synopsis:
In its 2015 Browning-Ferris decision, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has established a new joint employer standard which radically broadened the definition of joint employment and expanded the potential liability for employers under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Although, the new joint employer standard was set to strengthen collective bargaining, many still believe that it will bring negative implications to unions membership and franchise employment considering its obscurity and weak economic justification. Thus, it is imperative for employers and other members of the business community to keep themselves abreast with the latest regulatory developments and trends to effectively address and mitigate potential risks and pitfalls associated with the evolving joint employer standard.
In wcj this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will help the audience better understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the critical issues and best practices with respect to Joint Employer Liability. Speakers will also offer best compliance and risk mitigation strategies.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· The Legal Framework of Joint Employer Liability
· NLRB's New Definition of Joint Employment
· New Collective Bargaining Obligations
· Significant Issues and Potential Implications
· Recent Regulatory Developments
· Risk Mitigation Strategies
· Best Compliance Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
