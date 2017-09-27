News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sustainitivity Names 2017 Community Partner and Set $10,000 Fundraising Goal for Park Place Outreach
Sustainitivity will host its first fundraising event for Park Place Outreach, a 150-meter 'Mattress Dash,' on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Forsyth Park. Entry fee is $150. Normally, the event draws 10 to 12 teams with proceeds netting about $5,000, according to Tommy Linstroth, chairman of Sustainativity.
Judges' and people's choice awards will be recognized along with additional awards and prizes given to costumed participants for fastest team and greenest racing frame. After the race, participants can celebrate and showcase their creative designs at an after party with beer available for purchase from Moon River Brewing.
"We want to show that sustainability can be fun by inspiring people to use their creativity for improving our environment,"
Sustainativity chose to partner with Park Place, he said, because it fit their ideal community partner profile – an established organization with their own facility that serves a critical need in the community with an identifiable sustainability project it could implement.
"I've been familiar with their work for a decade wcj and appreciate the green building leadership role they took with their LEED-certified facility years back," said Linstroth.
Proceeds from the Mattress Dash will go to Park Place Outreach and will be used to provide new energy-efficient appliances and solar panels.
"I have had my eye on those old appliances since I started here," said Julie Wade, executive director of Park Place Outreach. "The upgrades will reduce utility bills for the facility and yield energy and environmental savings for years to come."
The mission of Sustainativity is to improve the vibrancy of the community through direct philanthropic investments. All money raised goes to implementing sustainability projects for nonprofit organizations, such as Park Place Outreach, to help them succeed in their mission while minimizing their environmental impact. Sustainativity expects to donate about $10,000 to Park Place during the course of the partnership.
To learn more about Sustainativity and its sponsored events, go to http://www.sustainativity.org/
MORE INFORMATION ON PARK PLACE OUTREACH YOUTH EMERGENCY SHELTER
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, 514 E. Henry St., provides support for troubled children and teens in Savannah and the surrounding area. Opened in 1984, the shelter, open 24 hours a day, offers kids and teenagers between the ages of 11 and 17 a safe and loving environment. Homeless, abused or runaway teenagers can self-admit themselves. The Street Outreach Program team offers mentoring to resident adolescents and provides counseling, clothing and personal care items to teens and young adults up to age 21 who are in need and might not come in to the shelter. The organization's goal is to keep kids off the street and reunify families. Park Place Outreach, an equal opportunity provider and employer, has helped more than 6,000 individuals. For more information, please visit http://parkplaceyes.org or join the group on Facebook (ParkPlace) and Twitter (@parkplaceyes)
CONTACT
Park Place Outreach
Youth Emergency Shelter
514 E. Henry Street
Savannah, GA. 31401
912-234-4048 Fax 912-651-3621
www.parkplaceyes.org
MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade PR, Inc.
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
912.844.999
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse