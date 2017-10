Project Giving Kids 2nd Annual Create the Change Day Boston

Contact

-- Media Contact: Molly YuskaProject Giving Kids(321) 972-8625Project Giving Kids, a nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to causes, has partnered with Television Media Sponsor NBC Boston to present the 2nd Annual Create the Change Day Boston. This hands-on service event for kids, teens and families is taking place on Saturday, October 8th at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m."Project Giving Kids was founded on the idea of teaching kids to give back, to be part of their community," says Emcee and NBC Boston news anchor Phil Lipof. "Create the Change Day is the perfect way to take that first step. I bring my family and I hope you will bring yours! All of us at NBC Boston go to work every day, with our community in mind. We are so proud to be part of Create the Change!"This special event will bring together members of PGK's nonprofit partner network and will provide over a dozen ways for participants to get involved and give back, all in one afternoon. Participating partners include: wcj 826 Boston, Cell Phones For Soldiers, Doc Wayne Youth Services, Ethos, Friends of Boston's Homeless, Grades of Green, Hope and Comfort, Hospitality Homes, Jared Box Project, Project Bread, Room to Grow, Rosie's Place, and St. Francis House.Project Giving Kids (PGK) is a nonprofit organization that connects busy kids, teens and families to fun, meaningful and age-appropriate service activities through a unique platform launched in November 2013. With an easy-to-navigate website, and a first-of-its-kind iOS mobile app, PGK believes kids can be powerful agents of positive change in our world. PGK offers a reliable and convenient experience for busy families while also supporting great nonprofit organizations that benefit from the compassion and energy of young volunteers.For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/create-the- change-day-boston...