Tamala Baldwin Cast As Iby In Upcoming Body Positive Series, Curvy Girls Rock
"As an actor, it is an honor to take on the role of a character that explores what it looks like to try to find your place in the world after experiencing trauma. There is no manual that teaches us how to be grown-ups. We all are figuring it out along the way and the character IVY is on the brink of a discovering new levels of self-awareness and acceptance, which is incredibly exciting. All of this is under the umbrella of a show that was designed to honor all woman, of all ages, sizes and walks of life," Tamala says.
Most recently, Tamala took up the powerful role of Aisha Smallwood in "the hot new digital soap opera coming to Amazon," Asunder, who is a beautiful, bright, and energetic Democratic politician running for City Council of District 4 in Manhattan! Over the course of her emerging career, she has performed in several Off-Broadway and regional productions, including Dreamgirls, Rent, Hairspray, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Little Shop of Horrors. Tamala is also the producer of the award-winning media platform, Soul Kisses TV and the recently launched, Becoming Love Project.
Curvy Girls Rock is a scripted TV series that celebrates the journey of plus size women from different walks of life, through their careers, love-lives, and sex-lives. "We are so excited to have Tamala Baldwin on board," said Shakesha. "A gifted storyteller, with her wide range of acting experience, is perfectly suited to bring this rich, and complex character to life, she continued.
The series, which commenced production this month, is shot in the New York tri-state area.
About Tamala Baldwin
Tamala is an enchanting actor of television, film and stage. A fresh face and budding talent, Tamala is set to take up the powerful role of Aisha Smallwood in "the hot new digital soap opera coming to Amazon," Asunder! Regionally, she most recently was seen in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Fiddlehead Theater as one of the Diva's (the Broadway World review says …"[Tamala Baldwin] provides the glorious vocals when the drag performers are lip-synching during their act, or sing as back-up with them"), directed by Stacey Stephens, this stellar cast received rave reviews across the board. A talent wcj on the rise and a magnetic performer, Tamala certainly has an undeniably bright future ahead of her and unusual story proving that with hard work you can truly fulfill your destiny. http://www.tamalabaldwin.com
About Harlem Fusion Studios
Based out of New York and Atlanta, Harlem Fusion Studios, is an American film, television and new media production company founded in 2012, by award-winning screenwriter, Shakesha Williams.
About Shakesha Williams
Shakesha Williams has been in the entertainment business since 2003 where she was an intern for Universal Music Group in the urban publicity division of Motown Records. In 2006, she started Harlem Fusion Enterprises, an entertainment company. Harlem Fusion was the founder of concert series featuring indie artists in New York City and Atlanta. She was also VP of Publicity for record label Ru1 Records. In 2009, she began her career as a writer, producer and director. She has produced a series of short films and worked in various roles on commercials, web series and feature films. Most recently, Ms. Williams wrote and executive produced "My Story", a short film that has received critical acclaim.
Contact
Tamala Baldwin
***@tamalabaldwin.com
