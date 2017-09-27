News By Tag
IAABC Announces Three Animal Behavior Conferences
IAABC believes that sharing knowledge and best practices across all species and specialties in animal behavior is vital for professional development, so we're delighted to be able to offer our unique conference experience to even more trainers, behavior consultants, shelter and rescue workers, veterinarians, and veterinary technicians.
IAABC Chile
Join us on December 2nd & 3rd, 2017 in Santiago, Chile for our first Latin American conference! This event will feature two days of IAABC President Mike Shikashio and co-presenter Trish McMillan Loehr addressing the crucial topic of working aggression cases with dogs in safe, effective and ethical ways. IAABC Executive Director Marjie Alonso will also host a round-table discussion on animal training and behavior. This cutting-edge, science-based and practical education is a must for all dog training and behavior professionals.
IAABC 2018: Boston, MA
Our main event takes place on April 19-22 at the Burlington Marriott Hotel just outside Boston, MA.
IAABC conferences have something for every animal behavior professional. Our schedule is divided into tracks for dog, cat, horse, parrot, and shelter specialties;
In addition to, we're excited to be partnering with Dr Marty Becker to bring two full days of Fear Free RACE certified education to the conference this year. Fear Free is a movement aimed at reducing the stress and fear many of our pets have around veterinary procedures. Offering certification for professionals and wcj education for everyone, the Fear Free website is a valuable resource for veterinarians, trainers, behavior consultant and pet owners alike.
Speakers confirmed so far include Linda Case, Dr Marty Becker, Steve Dale, Dr Elinor Karlsson, Bob Deeds, Karen Deeds, Stephanie Edlund, Sarah Fraser, Jessica Dolce, Dr Lore Haug, Michael Shikashio, Brian Burton, Dr Chris Pachel, Jill Hourihan, Dr Lynn Seibert, Chris Lee, and Debbie Martin, Pam Clark. We're still adding to the lineup; you can read more about the presenters and their topics, and see a provisional schedule on our conference website.
We're offering a range of ticket options along with a special discounted room rate from the Marriott Hotel. Whether you join us for one, two, three, or all four days, we're sure you'll learn a lot, meet great people, and come away with plenty of new ideas to enhance your animal behavior practice.
Early Bird pricing is in effect from now until the middle of February, there is a discount code for rooms at the hotel, and further discounts for IAABC members.
IAABC UK: Manchester, England
IAABC's presence in the United Kingdom is growing stronger all the time, as our recent recognition by the Animal Behaviour and Training Council shows. That's why we're holding our first-ever European conference at the Marriott Manchester Airport Hotel in Manchester, England on the 22nd and 23rd of May 2018.
The conference will feature two days of cutting-edge, science-based and practical education for animal training and behavior professionals, including one full-day track of horse education, and two days of presentations on dogs and other species including human animal behavior!
Speakers from the US, Canada, and the UK will include Dr. Amber Batson, Steve Goward, Dr Susan Friedman, Dr. Chris Pachel, Dr. Eleanor Karlsson, Michael Shikashio, Nancy Tucker, Suzanne Rogers, Adria Karlsson, Ben Hart and more. Register now to take advantage of Early Bird pricing and our exclusive member discounts.
To learn more about any of our conferences or to register, check out the official IAABC Conference website at https://iaabcconference.org/
