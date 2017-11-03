Frogtown Storytelling Guild Presents Tellabration! 2017 Featuring Larry Castleberry

larrypix 1b (322x244)

-- The Frogtown Storytelling Guild will celebrate its 17year ofaspoken-word concert of "stories for grown-ups"—with guest speaker, Larry Castleberry. The Frogtown Storytelling Guild is pleased to welcome Larry Castleberry for this special evening. The concert will be held on November 3, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St, Maumee, OH 43537. Tickets are $10.00 each and available at the door. There will also be a raffle of a beautiful handblown glass piece, courtesy of the Toledo Art Museum (Toledo, OH), and three storytelling games, courtesy of CheckMate Games and Hobbies (6725 Central Ave, Toledo, OH).Larry Castleberry is a storyteller, freelance voice actor, and narrator, based in Detroit, MI. He is very much involved in the Japanese martial art of Aikido as a student (he holds a 5th degree black belt) and as an instructor at St. Mary's of Redford Church (Detroit, MI) and the Ferndale Kulick Center (Ferndale, MI). In his storytelling, he intertwines the martial arts lessons of discipline, perseverance, and focus with lessons and experiences from his own life. He also tells stories from African, Japanese, and African-American traditions. As a kindergartener, Larry first fell in love with the power of storytelling. He has continued to channel his love for the craft through his involvement in Toastmasters (he is a 9-year member), the Park Players Theater group, and the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers. He loves to entertain, delight, and educate audiences through his unique blend of theatrics, baritone voice, and interaction with the audience.In 1988, the firstconcerts were performed at six locations in the state of Connecticut. J. G. Pinkerton, the originator ofenvisioned the event as a way of fostering and maintaining the art of storytelling. It was a great success wcj and in the following yearconcerts soon spread to other states. In 1990,became a national event with the help of the National Storytelling Association. Its popularity continues to spread and now thousands of storytelling groups worldwide produceconcerts.The sponsor of Toledo's2017 is the Frogtown Storytelling Guild. Sharing the spotlight with Larry Castleberry will be talented members of the Frogtown Storytelling Guild, which consists of Marion Hallauer, Glenda Garrison, Tari Miller, Regina Patrick, Odessa Rowan, Ken Solo, and Ken Wielfaert. The stories of the Frogtown Storytelling Guild members span the oral tradition:folktales, wisdom tales, legends, romantic sagas, humorous accounts, and personal narratives that explore the richness of the human condition.The Frogtown Storytelling Guild's 17Annual Storytelling ConcertMaumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537November 3, 20177:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.$10 per ticket ,available at the door.producer Glenda Garrison by phone at (419) 350-1454https://www.facebook.com/The-Frogtown-Storytelling-Guild-184871688248321