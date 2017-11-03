News By Tag
Frogtown Storytelling Guild Presents Tellabration! 2017 Featuring Larry Castleberry
Larry Castleberry is a storyteller, freelance voice actor, and narrator, based in Detroit, MI. He is very much involved in the Japanese martial art of Aikido as a student (he holds a 5th degree black belt) and as an instructor at St. Mary's of Redford Church (Detroit, MI) and the Ferndale Kulick Center (Ferndale, MI). In his storytelling, he intertwines the martial arts lessons of discipline, perseverance, and focus with lessons and experiences from his own life. He also tells stories from African, Japanese, and African-American traditions. As a kindergartener, Larry first fell in love with the power of storytelling. He has continued to channel his love for the craft through his involvement in Toastmasters (he is a 9-year member), the Park Players Theater group, and the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers. He loves to entertain, delight, and educate audiences through his unique blend of theatrics, baritone voice, and interaction with the audience.
Where: Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537
Date: November 3, 2017
Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 per ticket ,available at the door.
