Frogtown Storytelling Guild Presents Tellabration! 2017 Featuring Larry Castleberry

 
 
larrypix 1b (322x244)
 
Listed Under

TOLEDO, Ohio - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Frogtown Storytelling Guild will celebrate its 17th year of Tellabration!—aspoken-word concert of "stories for grown-ups"—with guest speaker, Larry Castleberry. The Frogtown Storytelling Guild is pleased to welcome Larry Castleberry for this special evening. The concert will be held on November 3, 2017 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St, Maumee, OH 43537. Tickets are $10.00 each and available at the door. There will also be a raffle of a beautiful handblown glass piece, courtesy of the Toledo Art Museum (Toledo, OH), and three storytelling games, courtesy of CheckMate Games and Hobbies (6725 Central Ave, Toledo, OH).

Larry Castleberry is a storyteller, freelance voice actor, and narrator, based in Detroit, MI. He is very much involved in the Japanese martial art of Aikido as a student (he holds a 5th degree black belt) and as an instructor at St. Mary's of Redford Church (Detroit, MI) and the Ferndale Kulick Center (Ferndale, MI). In his storytelling, he intertwines the martial arts lessons of discipline, perseverance, and focus with lessons and experiences from his own life. He also tells stories from African, Japanese, and African-American traditions. As a kindergartener, Larry first fell in love with the power of storytelling. He has continued to channel his love for the craft through his involvement in Toastmasters (he is a 9-year member), the Park Players Theater group, and the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers. He loves to entertain, delight, and educate audiences through his unique blend of theatrics, baritone voice, and interaction with the audience.

In  1988,  the  first  Tellabration!  concerts  were  performed  at  six  locations  in  the  state  of  Connecticut.  J. G.  Pinkerton,  the  originator  of  Tellabration!,  envisioned  the  event  as  a  way  of  fostering  and  maintaining  the  art  of  storytelling.  It  was  a  great  success wcj  and  in  the  following  year  Tellabration!  concerts  soon  spread  to  other  states.  In  1990,  Tellabration!  became  a  national  event  with  the  help  of  the  National  Storytelling  Association.  Its  popularity  continues  to  spread  and  now  thousands  of  storytelling  groups  worldwide  produce  Tellabration!  concerts.

The  sponsor  of  Toledo's  Tellabration!  2017  is  the  Frogtown  Storytelling  Guild.  Sharing  the  spotlight  with  Larry  Castleberry  will  be  talented  members  of  the  Frogtown  Storytelling  Guild,  which  consists  of  Marion  Hallauer,  Glenda  Garrison,  Tari  Miller,  Regina  Patrick,  Odessa  Rowan,  Ken  Solo,  and  Ken  Wielfaert.  The  stories  of  the  Frogtown  Storytelling  Guild  members  span  the  oral  tradition:  folktales,  wisdom  tales,  legends,  romantic  sagas,  humorous  accounts,  and  personal  narratives  that  explore  the  richness  of  the  human  condition.


What:Tellabration!2017: The Frogtown Storytelling Guild's 17th Annual Storytelling Concert
Where: Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537
Date: November 3, 2017
Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 per ticket ,available at the door.

For More Information Contact: Tellabration! producer Glenda Garrison by phone at (419) 350-1454

Frogtown Storytelling Guild website: http://sites.google.com/site/frogtownstorytellers

Facebook  page:
https://www.facebook.com/The-Frogtown-Storytelling-Guild-184871688248321

Twitter  page: https://twitter.com/frogtowntoledo

Contact
Glenda Garrison, producer
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
