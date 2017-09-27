News By Tag
Editors' Lounge Panel To Discuss What To Do When Disaster Strikes The Editing Suite
Problem edits, difficult post-production experiences and how to overcome them
Moderated by Norman Hollyn (Heathers, Wild Palms, Professor at USC Cinema Arts) panelists include: Whitney Dunn (Crime Watch Daily, Judas Kiss), Jennifer Fah (The Price Is Right, Baggage), Harry B. Miller III (Back To The Future, TURN: Washington's Spies), Sidney Wolinsky (The Sopranos, The Shape Of Water)
The Editors' Lounge offers the opportunity to learn from post-production industry peers and networking with new and old friends. The Lounge opens at 6:30 p.m. with the panel discussion beginning at 7:00 p.m. Seating is limited. Mandatory RSVP is required to attend. The price of admission is to bring your favorite beverage. Food will be provided compliments of Key Code Media and the Editors' Lounge.
About the Editors' Lounge: The Editors' Lounge is a hands-on seminar for industry professionals. Each month, scores of professionals in the production and post-production industries exchange ideas, discuss trends and learn about new technologies;
