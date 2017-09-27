Editors' Lounge Panel To Discuss What To Do When Disaster Strikes The Editing Suite

Problem edits, difficult post-production experiences and how to overcome them

-- Have you ever encountered what seemed like insurmountable problems in the editing suite and unsure of the best way to fix and move past the problem? The Editors' Lounge discussion panel series returns on Friday, October 13to tackle that very subject.will be a candid discussion with award-wining and veteran television and film editors on their experiences of what works and what doesn't when it comes to problem-solving and thinking on your feet in the editing suite. Brought to you by AlphaDogs Post Production, the event will be held at Key Code Media 270 S. Flower St. Burbank, CA 91502. Seating is limited. RSVP is mandatory due to the overwhelming demand for this popular series. http://www.editorslounge.comModerated by Norman Hollyn (Heathers, Wild Palms, Professor at USC Cinema Arts) panelists include: Whitney Dunn (Crime Watch Daily, Judas Kiss), Jennifer Fah (The Price Is Right, Baggage), Harry B. Miller III (Back To The Future, TURN: Washington's Spies), Sidney Wolinsky (The Sopranos, The Shape Of Water)The Editors' Lounge offers the opportunity to learn from post-production industry peers and networking with new and old friends. The Lounge opens at 6:30 p.m. with the panel discussion beginning at 7:00 p.m. Seating is limited. Mandatory RSVP is required to attend. The price of admission is to bring your favorite beverage. Food will be provided compliments of Key Code Media and the Editors' Lounge.For wcj more information and to view videos of past sessions and panel discussions, visitAbout the Editors' Lounge: The Editors' Lounge is a hands-on seminar for industry professionals. Each month, scores of professionals in the production and post-production industries exchange ideas, discuss trends and learn about new technologies;allowing editors to have their questions addressed objectively. To learn more visit http://www.editorslounge.com