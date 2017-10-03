News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Welcomes Inter Orlando FC as Florida Conference Expansion Team
Orlando (Fla.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
Based in Orlando (Fla.), Inter Orlando FC will play in the UPSL's Central Florida Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are excited to welcome Inter Orlando FC into the UPSL. Liam O'Brien and Carlos Villarini have a vision, and a desire and determination to succeed at the Pro Development level. Both have international connections that will funnel top talent to their first team, strengthen their growing program and invigorate the UPSL overall. We wish Inter Orlando FC luck as it prepares for the start of the 2018 Spring Season."
Inter Orlando FC is operated by Liam O'Brien, 25, is a native of London and the Director of Scholarships-
Inter Orlando FC Sporting Director Liam O'Brien said, "We're combining a lot of what Inter United CF was from last year, which was Carlos' team, combining that with Scholarships-
Carlos Villarini Disdier, 30, is the former Head Coach of Inter United CF (CSA). He will serve as the team's Assistant Coach. O'Brien and Villarini Disdier met while at a FC Barcelona coaching academy in 2014.
The team is exploring its venue options in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Inter Orlando FC
Inter Orlando FC is an American soccer club currently based in Orlando, Fla., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Inter Orlando FC will begin play in the UPSL's Florida Conference.
Founded in 2017, Inter Orlando FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Liam O'Brien
Direct: 407-401-0754
E-mail: admin@interorlandofc.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 90 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, wcj Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
