Thomas P. Valet of Valet Law Launches New Website

30 year legal and medical malpractice, product liability, personal injury, and multi ethics and experience award recipient, attorney Thomas P. Valet announces the release of a new website geared specifically to residents in the New York area. Tom Valet NEW YORK - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Thomas Valet of Valet Law has built a reputation as one of the most challenging legal opponents for opposing counsel. In his 30 years of practice, he has successfully claimed more than 500 million dollars in settlements, rewards, and trial decisions for clients, and is ranked as one of the top 100 lawyers out of 75,000 lawyers in New York City.



Thomas P. Valet specializes in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and more, which he explains in detail on his website. Also, he charges no legal fees unless he wins or settles the case, and free consultations are available.



occurs when a person suffers harm as a result of an accident or injury caused by another individual who may be held legally obligated for the damages. Personal injury law enables the injured person to go to civil court to "recoup" the incurred losses that resulted from the accident, including damage to the body, emotional distress, and loss of wages, to restore "wholeness" in the sufferer.



Thomas Valet voted one of the best lawyers in New York City by his peers, has tried various cases involving personal injury, including personal injury involving negligence, automobile accidents, workplace injuries, and more. He will review the case and determine the damages, including possible long-term effects, and provide advice on the best way to proceed based on the plaintiff's needs.



involves the deliberate breach of trust between a medical professional and client resulting in harm or damage to the patient, including various cases involving nursing home neglect and Veteran's Affairs Medical Malpractice.



Thomas P. Valet has the experience, knowledge, and reputation in this area, and has won various medical malpractice cases, including a $6.5 million verdict for a client. Manhattan New York City and Suffolk County Long Island NY residents who feel they, or a loved one, have suffered medical practice at the hands of a nursing home, Veteran's Affair facility, and more, schedule wcj a free consultation to determine if there is a legitimate malpractice case.



infers that a manufacturer allowed a faulty or defective product to be placed in the hands of the consumer which caused harm or injury to the consumer. If a consumer is harmed by a defective or faulty product, he or she may have a legal claim against the people who designed, manufactured, or sold the product. Tom has represented over 300 plaintiff's who were injured by defective products, which resulted in a $268 million settlement for his clients.



Visit Valet Law (http://www.valetlaw.com) for more information or a free consultation.



