Angeles Radford Earns Graduate REALTOR® Institute Designation
Realtor Angeles Radford of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Earns GRI Designation
Radford has experience with first-time buyers, new construction, short sales, and all types of residential properties, and holds the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) designations. She is an agent in RE/MAX Alliance Group's Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, and can be reached at (941) 713-3466 or via email at homesbyangeles@
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for wcj contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
