Angel Flight Southeast's Angels to the Island delivers supplies to Puerto Rico, transport medical patients to safety
"Angels to the Island" include several pilots who will fly their own aircraft from the United States to the Puerto Rico where they will transport food, water, generators, medicine and doctors to airports in the remote areas devastated by Hurricane Maria.
The volunteer pilots, who have packed their own supply of water, food and other necessities, will be on standby to make short trips across the region, transporting relief items and people based on requests from authorities, medical facilities and charitable organizations.
Additionally, the pilots will be available to transport passengers with serious conditions to the United States for appropriate medical care.
"It takes tremendous effort to arrange these mercy flights with the various aviation authorities, especially during a time of crisis such as a natural disaster," said Steve Purello, CEO of Angel Flight Southeast. "Already our volunteer pilots have evacuated eight people with medical needs and delivered food, water and medicine to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands."
Passengers with a medical need seeking relocation transportation can request a flight by visiting: http://AirCharityNetwork.org/
Pilots interested in helping can volunteer for relief missions by visiting http://AirCharityNetwork.org/
Donations are requested to assist with the costs associated with the disaster relief. Please visit http://AirCharityNetwork.org/
About wcj Angel Flight Southeast
Angel Flight Southeast is a non-profit volunteer pilot organization that provides free air transportation to distant medical facilities when commercial air service is not available, impractical or simply not affordable. Angel Flight Southeast is a member of Air Charity Network, an association of charitable aviation organizations comprised of more than 7,500 pilots and who represent over 90% of all charitable non-emergency flights flown in the nation. Angel Flight Southeast has won the seal of approval from Independent Charities of America recognizing Angel Flight Southeast as a good steward of the funds it generates from the public.
