Grizfolk On Tour Now – Win Free Tickets!

--Source: Sideways MediaSince their very first days as a band, members of the Venice, California-based alt-rock quintet Grizfolk have made full use of their disparate origins and distinct sensibilities. Drawing on wide-ranging backgrounds both musical and geographical — frontman Adam Roth, bassist Brendan Willing James, and drummer Billy Delia hail from different corners from the U.S., while keyboardist Sebastian Fritze and guitarist Fredrik Eriksson come from opposite coasts of Sweden — the wcj band textures its songs with a heady mix of graceful melody, sprawling guitar work, and lush but edgy electronics. Their latest single "In My Arms" features Jamie N Commons and was featured in Alternative Press's "10 New Songs You Need to Hear This Week," has garnered over 2 Million streams on Spotify and continues to build steam and attract new listeners.The idea for "In My Arms" started when Adam Roth was recovering from surgery on a hemorrhagic polyp, and was unable to speak for two weeks and unable to fully sing for two months. "Those two weeks of sitting in my apartment alone, literally speechless, were some of the most interesting and important days of my life, " says Roth. "Jamie came along at almost the exact time that I was losing my voice, and we suddenly had our first duet. I pretty much thought about everything a guy could think about during those weeks, and for the most part realized how I took a lot of things for granted in my life. I wake up everyday and remind myself how fortunate I am to be able to still do what I love."10/14 Coda Philadelphia, PA10/17 Mercury Lounge NY, NY10/18 Great Scott, Boston, MA10/22 The High Watt Nashville, TN10/24 Vinyl Atlanta, GA10/25 Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL