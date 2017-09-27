 
Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827


Dallas AFP Wins 3 Awards at AFP Regional Officers Meeting

Laurel Egan Kenny and Ray Vines of Turningpoint Communications Part of Winning Team
 
 
AFP award - Laurel Egan Kenny
AFP award - Laurel Egan Kenny
 
DALLAS - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, founder, president and CEO of Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com), and Raymond Vines, CTP, CPA, CFO of Turningpoint Communications,  a treasury management industry-focused marketing communications and business development firm that promotes clients' best practices and thought leadership and engages clients' customers and centers of influence in dynamic and unexpected ways, were part of the Dallas AFP (Association for Financial Professionals) team that won three awards at the recent AFP Regional Officers Meeting held in Washington, D.C.

The Dallas AFP (DAFP) was recognized with the Best Membership Idea, Best Problem Resolution, and Best Membership Display awards.  Colleagues from two sister Texas-based AFP organizations won three additional first place awards, which brought the Texas total to six out of seven awards won.

Egan Kenny serves as Communication/Social Media Chair on the DAFP Board of Directors; Vines serves as ATTA (Alliance of Texas Treasury Associations) Representative on the DAFP Board.

The Dallas chapter won the Best Membership Idea award based on outreach to recent Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) recipients in the Dallas area.  The Best Problem Resolution award was earned based on efforts involving financial planning, analysis and growth using a five-year forecast.

For the fourth year in a row, DAFP also brought home the Best Membership Display award for their table display with the theme:  "Dallas is in the House."  Using a cardboard cut-out of the White House, Egan Kenny and Turningpoint Communications CFO Ray Vines (based in Grapevine, Texas) stuck 1"x1" photos of all their regional colleagues in attendance.  Egan Kenny and Vines also commissioned a map of Washington, D.C., with enhanced state-named avenues and streets for each regional association to place a game piece with their association name on the state/region they represent.

In addition to the physical awards, DAFP also won free registration to the AFP Regional Officers Meeting in 2018.

"We're honored by these awards and by the recognition wcj of our hard work, creative problem-solving, and expertise they represent," said Egan Kenny.  "We are grateful to the AFP, and to our competitors, who continually inspire us to work smarter and harder and who constantly look to raise the bar."

About Turningpoint Communications

In its 10th year, Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com) is a national marketing and business development support firm focused on financial services, high-tech, retail, academia, healthcare, and membership organizations.  Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results by promoting their clients' thought leadership, best practices and engaging constituents in dynamic ways.

Turningpoint Communications was founded by Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, in 2007 after 13 years of building and leading marketing and business development teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions.  Laurel served on the Boards of Directors of the New England Association for Financial Professionals from 2007 to 2013 (including President) and continues to serve the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals as Communications Chair (2013 to present). She is also the Social Media Chair for the Alliance of Texas Treasury Association's TEXPO 2018 Conference when it returns to Dallas and is an award winning and presenting Regional Officer of the national Association for Financial Professionals. Laurel built and grew the commercial Global Solutions Group's marketing and business development servicing discipline at Sovereign Bancorp (now Santander) and, as a founding member of a corporate entrepreneurial wealth management division at State Street, she served as a member of a business development and relationship management team that grew assets under administration from $0 to $150 billion in two years.  Laurel presents nationally on treasury management-related topics, as well as on marketing and business development practices, including social media and thought leadership.

For more information about Turningpoint Communications, please visit www.turningpointcommunications.com.
