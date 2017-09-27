News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Over $700,000 Raised by We Promise Foundation Events
Chartway Federal Credit Union's Charitable Arm Raises Money to Make Dreams and Wishes Come to Life for Children Facing Medical Challenges
Emceed by WAVY TV's Kerri Furey, the 12th Annual Diamonds in the Sky Gala was held on September 20th at the Main Hilton Norfolk and featured a silent auction, an elegant dinner, live entertainment by Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumours, and a dozen We Promise heroes - children whose dreams came true thanks to funds from We Promise. The silent auction gave guests the chance to bid on nearly 100 unique items, including an autographed Rolling Stones guitar, a signed Lebron James poster, jewelry from Madison Jewelers, a weekend getaway at the Sanderling Resort, and pottery pieces made by We Promise children, and much more.
"It's truly an honor to serve as emcee for this year's Diamonds in the Sky Gala," said WAVY-TV personality Kerri Furey. "Having reported news in Hampton Roads for years, I know what We Promise has done for children in this community and understand that the foundation's mission is growing to other areas in the country. The parents of these incredible children who are helped by We Promise shared stories with me of what it means to their strength and courage to get better. The foundation's ability to make a child's world light up is simply priceless."
The following day, a full flight of We Promise supporters teed off with accomplished professional golfers Brooke Pancake and Derek Rende at one of the most esteemed golf outings in the area: the 19th Annual Charity Golf Classic.
More than 120 golfers, guests and volunteers, along with We Promise heroes, enjoyed a great day on the green at the Signature at West Neck Golf Course. The We Promise heroes arrived by limousine and received cheers and high-fives from sponsors and volunteers as they traveled across wcj a red carpet rolled out just for them. They also had the opportunity to cruise around the course on golf carts – learning from tournament participants how to hold an iron and sink a putt.
"We can't say enough about the outstanding generosity of our loyal sponsors and the support of celebrities like Kerri (Furey), Brooke (Pancake), and Derek (Rende) and so many others throughout the year who have helped us raise awareness and funds to make dreams and wishes come true for incredibly courageous children," said Phil Richards, chairman of Chartway's We Promise Foundation. "We are honored to be able to give these young fighters a break from doctors and hospital treatments and provide them the opportunity to just be a kid. To play, to dream, to enjoy the simplicity of joy as only a child can."
Since launching its foundation, Chartway FCU's We Promise Foundation has raised more than $9,000,000 to make dreams and wishes come to life for children facing medical challenges.
PHOTO CAPTION
12th Diamonds in the Sky Gala.JPG: We Promise Heroes and volunteers from Chartway Federal Credit Union at the Hilton Norfolk The Main for the 12th Annual Diamonds in the Sky Gala
ABOUT THE WE PROMISE FOUNDATION
As Chartway Federal Credit Union's charitable arm, We Promise strengthens the communities it serves by partnering with companion charities, sponsors, and contributors to provide the financial support needed to make dreams and wishes come to life for children facing medical challenges. Since 1999, the credit union and its We Promise Foundation have raised more than $9,000,000 to provide life-changing experiences that bring joy, hope and smiles to children facing medical hardship or illness.
For more information, visit www.WePromiseFoundation.org; or, visit them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
ABOUT CHARTWAY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Chartway Federal Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial institution, has been proudly serving members for more than half a century. Guided by its vision, mission, and values, the $2.1 billion credit union is dedicated to making life more affordable for its 180,000 members through nearly 50 branches and a full slate of online, mobile, and telephone banking services, including mobile deposit, mobile bill pay, and digital wallets. Chartway is one of the largest credit unions in the country and serves members in every state and several countries. With major membership concentrations in Virginia, Utah, and Texas, the credit union is consistently recognized for its financial strength, its high ratings in member satisfaction, its contributions to its communities, and for being an award-winning leader in charitable giving through its We Promise Foundation.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse