October 2017
Revolutionary System Poised to Produce Food for Disaster Relief

 
 
RENO, Nev. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Food Security Technology, Inc. (FST) is a company who's new food growing technology is offering relief to Hurricane Irma Victims.

FST and its project partner, GoforGreenLiving.com in Wedowee, Alabama, have been closely monitoring the situation in the Southeastern USA since Hurricane Irma battered parts of Florida. Survivors have suffered significant, ongoing impacts and disruptions to daily activities.  Food is scarce in some areas. Tampa Bay Morning Blend reported that half a million people just in the Tampa area alone are living without enough food to eat daily, and that number is surging.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost nearly everything", said FST CEO, Nani Koromete. "Many of these people need immediate food assistance. We can do something to help as we have the technology to grow food 20 times faster for the same space and only 2% of the water required compared to field crop growing," she said in reference to the company's ENVIROCULTURE™ growing system.  "The public can help get this efficient, sustainable technology out there to relieve this crisis."

In an effort to get that immediate aid to those who need it, FST will donate over $40,000 worth of equipment to build a 3000-square foot ENVIROCULTURE™ system.  "With winter coming, the crisis is certain to worsen as field crop growing slows. Every month, our system provides 1,800 fish meals, 9,700 vegetable meals and 13,000 nutritious microgreen salad plates" said FST's Community Aquafarm™ inventor, Quentin Koromete. "This technology is the fastest food growing system in the world. Unlike aquaponics, this is the only system that processes the fish waste solids with Zero-Discharge"

'What if?'

FEMA has pre-positioned Alabama for more than 5 million meals.  Alabama greenhouse grower, Daniel Smith, has an Off-Grid Homestead You-Tube Channel. He gives advice on moving onto solar power, building cob and tiny houses, as well as sharing homesteading topics like aquaponics and intense gardening. "When Irma hit and I saw so many people devastated, I started doing the 'what if?' scenario. It has always been a dream of mine to help those in need and there is a lot of need right now. I knew I had to do something to help, I started thinking through the consequences and praying." said the You-Tube Homesteader.

"We were still reeling ourselves from a storm that destroyed our own greenhouse in July, but I thought that if I just wcj could get someone on board, so I contacted the best in the business. They think outside the box, so they are a perfect fit."

Smith was delighted to find Mr. and Mrs. Koromete eager to help. He continues, "So many lives will be touched by this generosity. It's about sowing the seeds today and so we can reap the harvest in less than two months. It's a domino effect, families will be encouraged and have hope. They will get their self-esteem back when they are nourished."

Now the venture is seeking sponsors and relying on the community's support for its efforts.To donate, go to http://www.foodsecuritytech.com/humanitarian-relief.html

Follow FST updates Online at: http://www.foodsecuritytech.com/

Follow GoforGreenLiving at: https://www.youtube.com/user/goforgreenliving/featured

Nani Koromete
***@arbitrageent.com
Page Updated Last on: Oct 02, 2017
