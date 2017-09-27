 
News By Tag
* Fundraiser
* Nonprofit
* Bullying Prevention
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827

Halvorson Model Management (HMM) Models Light Up The Runway For ExPosure Fashion Show Charity Event

ExPosure Fashion Show (exposurefashionshow.com) will be held at the historic Corinthian Grand Ballroom at 196 N. 3rd St. in downtown San Jose. The event features Silicon Valley celebrity models, high-end boutiques, and local designers.
 
 
ExPosure Charity Event Flyer
ExPosure Charity Event Flyer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fundraiser
Nonprofit
Bullying Prevention

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
San Jose - California - US

Subject:
Events

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Halvorson Model Management (HMM), the top model and talent agency in Silicon Valley, leads the event's fashion showcase with their team of All-star Runway Models & Brand Ambassadors.

The agency founder, Traci Halvorson, has been dedicated to the modeling industry for over 25 years. HMM is highly regarded by their models and clients and known as one of the most approachable and informative talent agencies in the San Francisco Bay Area. HMM represents hundreds of professional models for local bookings and manages a select Mother Agent division for young fashion models. HMM books talent year-round with an All-star client list ranging from High-Tech to High Fashion, Lifestyle to Editorial, Fortune 500's to Start-ups, Videos and TV Commercials. HMM serves the regions of Silicon Valley, The San Francisco Peninsula, East Bay and the coastal areas of Santa Cruz to Carmel.  The Halvorson's diverse talent pool, friendly customer service, and gorgeous scouting locations attract advertising clients from all over the world.

This year's featured boutiques include Kendra Scott (kendrascott.com), Jennifer Croll (jennifercroll.com), Eli Thomas for Men (elithomasformen.com), Mimi Tran (mimitrandesign.com), Men's Wearhouse (menswearhouse.com), Bonito Silicon Valley wcj (bonitosiliconvalley.com).

The philanthropic event will benefit the PARTI Program (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) (www.partiprogram.com). The event is hosted by former 49er and Superbowl Champion, Dennis Brown. The VIP Reception is hosted by Chris Boyd - Senior Vice President, Kaiser Permanente, and the Fashion Show is hosted by Joshua Russell - Vice President, Bank of America.

The event is a unique opportunity for talented fashion designers to showcase their apparel and creations. We will spotlight Silicon Valley's finest up-and-coming local makeup artists, hairstylists, and striking runway models.

Come for a great high-end fashion event and network with industry professionals, specialty fashion buyers for designers, and high-end fashion representatives. The VIP Reception is the ideal spot to socialize with corporate sponsors Kaiser Permanente, San Jose Sharks, Applied Materials, and Content Magazine – you will definitely enjoy this event.

Tickets are available online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exposure-fashion-show-ticket...

Photos and additional information are available to the press. Both national and international press invited to cover the event

--

http://www.partiprogram.com

The mission of the P.A.R.T.I. Program (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) is to promote education around youth healthy lifestyles and healthy decision-making.

PARTI Program serves over 5,000 high-risk, impacted and intentional youth in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, and Los Angeles County. Established in 2000, the PARTI Program is a non-partisan, non-sectarian 501(c)(3), non-profit organization with the primary mission of enhancing youth critical thinking skills.

Media Contact
PARTI Program
408-561-4664
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Fundraiser, Nonprofit, Bullying Prevention
Industry:Non-profit
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P.A.R.T.I. Program PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share