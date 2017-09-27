News By Tag
Halvorson Model Management (HMM) Models Light Up The Runway For ExPosure Fashion Show Charity Event
ExPosure Fashion Show (exposurefashionshow.com) will be held at the historic Corinthian Grand Ballroom at 196 N. 3rd St. in downtown San Jose. The event features Silicon Valley celebrity models, high-end boutiques, and local designers.
The agency founder, Traci Halvorson, has been dedicated to the modeling industry for over 25 years. HMM is highly regarded by their models and clients and known as one of the most approachable and informative talent agencies in the San Francisco Bay Area. HMM represents hundreds of professional models for local bookings and manages a select Mother Agent division for young fashion models. HMM books talent year-round with an All-star client list ranging from High-Tech to High Fashion, Lifestyle to Editorial, Fortune 500's to Start-ups, Videos and TV Commercials. HMM serves the regions of Silicon Valley, The San Francisco Peninsula, East Bay and the coastal areas of Santa Cruz to Carmel. The Halvorson's diverse talent pool, friendly customer service, and gorgeous scouting locations attract advertising clients from all over the world.
This year's featured boutiques include Kendra Scott (kendrascott.com)
The philanthropic event will benefit the PARTI Program (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) (www.partiprogram.com)
The event is a unique opportunity for talented fashion designers to showcase their apparel and creations. We will spotlight Silicon Valley's finest up-and-coming local makeup artists, hairstylists, and striking runway models.
Come for a great high-end fashion event and network with industry professionals, specialty fashion buyers for designers, and high-end fashion representatives. The VIP Reception is the ideal spot to socialize with corporate sponsors Kaiser Permanente, San Jose Sharks, Applied Materials, and Content Magazine – you will definitely enjoy this event.
Tickets are available online: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Photos and additional information are available to the press. Both national and international press invited to cover the event
http://www.partiprogram.com
The mission of the P.A.R.T.I. Program (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) is to promote education around youth healthy lifestyles and healthy decision-making.
PARTI Program serves over 5,000 high-risk, impacted and intentional youth in Santa Clara County, Alameda County, and Los Angeles County. Established in 2000, the PARTI Program is a non-partisan, non-sectarian 501(c)(3), non-profit organization with the primary mission of enhancing youth critical thinking skills.
Media Contact
PARTI Program
408-561-4664
***@yahoo.com
