Corinne Jewelers names local fourth grader as its 2017 Junior Jeweler winner

The annual contest is held at North Dover Elementary School in Toms River.
 
 
The Gold family with Ryan Blumenthal.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Every piece of jewelry tells a story, and no one knows that better than the students at North Dover Elementary School in Toms River.Each spring, Ryan Blumenthal, owner of Toms River-based Corinne Jewelers, along with store manager Allyson Berlin visit the fourth grade art classes at North Dover Elementary School to give them the opportunity to participate in its Junior Jeweler's Competition. The contest, now in its third year, gives participants the chance to create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry for someone they care about.

"This really is a wonderful contest and the students at North Dover Elementary School really look forward to participating in it each year," said Blumenthal. "We are grateful to everyone at the school, especially Principal Colleen McGath, for allowing us to work with these art classes and express to them how sentimental and exciting jewelry can be."

Berlin, who is also the head of Corinne Jewelers Custom Design Department, starts the contest by explaining the custom jewelry design process to the fourth graders.  "The jewelry design begins with a simple sketch, then moves into a computer-aided design, then into a wax mold and finally into a finished piece," Berlin added.

The students were then instructed to create a piece of jewelry for someone important to them and explain why they chose that person. Brady Gold, one of the fourth grade art students, designed a beautiful necklace for his younger sister, Avery. Brady sketched the shape of a dress and wrote, "This is going to be for my sister Avery because I love her very much. She is very funny and very sweet. She is very important to me because I'm her big brother and I have to look out for her and I'm important to her wcj because she looks up to me. My job for her in the world is to protect her and that is what I have to do."

Brady's heartfelt story and thoughtful design is what led him to be crowned the 2017 Corinne Jewelers Junior Jeweler. Together with Berlin, Brady was able to add two pink stones, Avery's name and other details into his design. "The necklace turned out to be a stunning piece of jewelry and was presented to Avery at Corinne Jewelers last month," Blumenthal said. "We are so proud to name Brady this year's Junior Jeweler. He deserves it."

About Corinne Jewelers

Corinne Jewelers is the premier destination for the absolute best in customer service and fine jewelry selections in the Monmouth and Ocean County areas. Renowned as New Jersey's "Diamond Source", the friendly staff at Corinne Jewelers is committed to creating a stress-free jewelry shopping experience for their beloved customers and proudly offers the best in designer brand, luxury grade bridal jewelry, fine jewelry, time pieces, GIA-certified loose diamonds and fine jewelry services. Corinne Jewelers is located at 917 N Main Street in Toms River, NJ 08753. To learn more, visit http://www.CorinneJewelers.com.

Source:Corinne Jewelers
