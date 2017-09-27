 
Utilizing Device-based Hybrid Locations in PSAP's to Improve 9-1-1 Location Accuracy Webinar

 
 
SAINT CLOUD, Minn. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you interested in learning about device-based hybrid locations and how they can improve location accuracy to provide faster and more reliable 9-1-1 response to wireless callers? If so, sign up for GeoComm's upcoming webinar where we will explain how enhanced location from device-based hybrid location services can be utilized in your PSAP for 9-1-1 calls.

Recently, the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) partnered with GeoComm and RapidSOS to conduct a pilot project focused on integrating mobile phone data into their 9-1-1 PSAP mapping applications. In addition to highlighting the pilot project, this educational webinar will cover:


• How this new technology improves 9-1-1 location accuracy
• NCTCOG's use of an indoor mapping system that leverages device-based hybrid locations
• Practical considerations for providing this new technology in your PSAP

All of the important information provided by device-based hybrid location technology and when combined with indoor maps, equips telecommunicators and emergency responders with faster and more accurate indoor emergency location information, helping them make smart decisions.

Featuring guest presenters Rodger Mann, 9-1-1 GIS Supervisor at the North Central Texas Council wcj of Governments, and Reinhard Ekl, Director of Product & 9-1-1 at RapidSOS, this webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 17.

Registration is free to attend, CLICK HERE (http://www.geo-comm.com/locationaccuracywebinar/) to sign up.

About GeoComm:  GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe.  Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles.  Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, a nd aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com

GeoComm
