Accomplished Personal Injury Law Firm Adds Two Attorneys in Raleigh, North Carolina
Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban, P.C. welcomes attorneys Mike Garland and Adam Foggia to the firm's Raleigh office.
The firm, whose lawyers have more than 200 years of combined legal experience, added considerably to that total with Garland, who will serve as a litigation attorney in the firm's Raleigh, NC office. A graduate of Campbell Law School, he was admitted to practice in North Carolina in 1991 and is licensed to appear in the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern, Middle, and Western Districts of North Carolina. Garland is an active member of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice and also serves on the NC Advisory Board of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Garland says he learned from his father at an early age that "there is honor in all work." His dad also instilled in him empathy for average folks who are up against powerful adversaries, a quality that has served him well as a personal wcj injury lawyer. Noting that insurance companies use power to deny injured parties fair compensation, Garland says, "My job is to wipe out that advantage and turn the tables…putting my clients in the superior position."
Adam Foggia earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees at Elon University, where he graduated magna cum laude and was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Foggia received his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law, Chapel Hill in 2008 and was immediately admitted to practice in North Carolina. Foggia will serve as an associate attorney in the Raleigh, North Carolina office.
Foggia's legal career has focused on plaintiffs' personal injury, workers' compensation, and Social Security disability. When asked about coming aboard at Marcari, Russotto, Spencer, & Balaban, he replied, "I'm honored to be joining a firm that so deeply shares my sense of compassion for the wrongfully injured and disabled. I look forward to being a part of their long history of aggressively pursuing the best possible results for clients by applying both strong knowledge and strong hearts."
Attorneys at Marcari, Russotto, Spencer & Balaban, P.C. have more than 200 years of combined legal experience in personal injury cases throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. For more information, please visit the firm's website or call 888-351-1038.
