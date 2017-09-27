 
Clockwork Marketing Services Receives Jacksonville Business Journal Partners in Philanthropy Award

 
 
Maxine McBride
Maxine McBride
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Clockwork Marketing Services recently received the 2017 Partners in Philanthropy award from the Jacksonville Business Journal. The award, presented to local businesses, demonstrates the company's support and commitment to charities and philanthropic initiatives in the community.

"It is important for business organizations to be involved in charitable activities because it builds respect and goodwill in the community and it makes the community a better place to live and work," said Clockwork Marketing President Maxine McBride. "It also builds company morale and enhances the company's relationships and business network."

Clockwork Marketing provides pro bono public relations services to numerous nonprofit and charitable organizations, including The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital and the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc., to help increase brand awareness in the community. The value of Clockwork Marketing's contributions are measured in the media coverage that pro-bono and nonprofit clients receive as a result of the company's efforts. In 2016, the total value contributed to pro-bono and nonprofit clients was more than $9 million.

Clockwork Marketing encourages employee volunteerism by providing wcj two days of paid time off to each full time employee to use for volunteer service in Northeast Florida. Company President McBride sets an example by volunteering numerous hours advising and assisting nonprofits with their efforts. Clockwork Marketing employees also contribute time on their own and with their involvement with the company's pro-bono clients.

More information is available at www.ClockworkMarketing.com.
Source:Clockwork Marketing Services
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Clockwork Marketing, Clockwork Marketing Services, Maxine McBride
Industry:Marketing
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
