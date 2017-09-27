News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Clockwork Marketing Services Receives Jacksonville Business Journal Partners in Philanthropy Award
"It is important for business organizations to be involved in charitable activities because it builds respect and goodwill in the community and it makes the community a better place to live and work," said Clockwork Marketing President Maxine McBride. "It also builds company morale and enhances the company's relationships and business network."
Clockwork Marketing provides pro bono public relations services to numerous nonprofit and charitable organizations, including The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital and the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc., to help increase brand awareness in the community. The value of Clockwork Marketing's contributions are measured in the media coverage that pro-bono and nonprofit clients receive as a result of the company's efforts. In 2016, the total value contributed to pro-bono and nonprofit clients was more than $9 million.
Clockwork Marketing encourages employee volunteerism by providing wcj two days of paid time off to each full time employee to use for volunteer service in Northeast Florida. Company President McBride sets an example by volunteering numerous hours advising and assisting nonprofits with their efforts. Clockwork Marketing employees also contribute time on their own and with their involvement with the company's pro-bono clients.
More information is available at www.ClockworkMarketing.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse