Partners4Access expand their gene therapy access team with the appointment of two new analysts
Joanna Fernandes and Max Rex will be joining the specialist access consultancy to support P4A's continuing growth trajectory, as the orphan drug specialists become more involved in access for gene therapies.
Joanna joins P4A from McKinsey & Company. With a background in Biochemistry and financial management, Joanna brings her knowledge and expertise in data analytics, secondary and primary research gained from her previous roles at Imperial College and Cancer Research to the existing P4A team.
Max joins P4A with a Masters in Molecular & Cellular Biosciences from Imperial College, adding strength to P4A's focus on the area of orphan disease and gene therapies.
Schmitz, Managing Partner at P4A said "We are committed to recruiting and retaining top talent, which helps us as an organisation live up to our brand promise in applying enlightened thinking for our clients. I'm delighted Joanna and Max are joining our growing European team."
ABOUT P4A
Partners4Access are global consultants specialised in orphan drug access.
The company support the biotechnology and wcj pharmaceutical industry along their launch journey to help secure successful price, reimbursement and access for orphan drugs. Partners4Access has solid partnerships with clients supporting their strategy and operations to effectively ensure launch success.
For more information e-mail contact@partners4access.com, see our website www.partners4access.com or call us on +44(0)20 38743300
Contact
Christina Poschen
***@partners4access.com
