News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote Adds Interior Design Assistant, Kathleen Grim
As an Interior Design Assistant, Grim will support the designers who work closely with architects, structural engineers, mechanical engineers, and builders, to determine how interior spaces will function, look, and be furnished. She will help designers communicate with clients and collaborate with architect teams during interior planning in addition to assisting with individual interior design projects from initiation through completion.
"We believe Kathleen will become a major asset to our growing design team," stated Heather Helms, director of interior design for Schaub & Srote. "Her array wcj of experience will allow us to increase productivity and the creative resourcefulness our clients demand."
About Schaub & Srote: Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural, structural engineering and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;
For more information:
http://www.schaubsrote.com
Contact
Schaub & Srote Architects
***@schaubsrote.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse