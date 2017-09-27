St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote Adds Interior Design Assistant, Kathleen Grim

St Louis Interior Design Assistant Kathleen Grim

Contact

Schaub & Srote Architects

***@schaubsrote.com Schaub & Srote Architects

End

--is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Kathleen Grim as interior design assistant and the newest member to their firm's growing interior design team. Grim comes to Schaub & Srote with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Louis University and a Certificate of Interior Design from UCLA Extension in Los Angeles, CA. Her professional experience within the design field include multiple internship positions where she was responsible for updating, organizing and maintaining an entire stock of fabrics, along with creating renderings of custom furniture designs and resourcing custom fabrics for client projects. In addition to design, Grim also brings a remarkable aptitude for communications and leadership from her experience as a teaching assistant and student tutor at UCLA Extension.As an Interior Design Assistant, Grim will support the designers who work closely with architects, structural engineers, mechanical engineers, and builders, to determine how interior spaces will function, look, and be furnished. She will help designers communicate with clients and collaborate with architect teams during interior planning in addition to assisting with individual interior design projects from initiation through completion.stated Heather Helms, director of interior design for Schaub & Srote.Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural, structural engineering and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;along with notable multi-family projects and townhouses. The firm's commercial portfolio also includes more than thirty Shop 'n Save Supermarkets, numerous retail shopping centers, restaurants, office buildings, tenant finish and other specialty projects. Schaub & Srote continues to raise the benchmark while achieving national recognition and receiving numerous awards from institutions such as: Houzz.com, International Builder's Show, AGC of America, St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, At Home Architect & Designer Awards, ASID Pinnacle Awards. The firm is currently licensed in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, MS, NC, OH, TN, TX, and WI.For more information: