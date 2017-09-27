 
Teacher of the Week Awarded to Mr. Nelson Chase, Fort Edward High School

 
 
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Every week during the school year, TCT Federal Credit Union salutes local educators and school employees for their outstanding efforts during the year. For the week of October 2, 2017, the Teacher of the Week Award was presented to Mr. Nelson Chase, Math Teacher at Fort Edward High School.

"Congratulations to Mr. Nelson Chase, Math Teacher at the Fort Edward High School. Mr. Chase does all that he can for every student he encounters. He does a great job keeping his students interested in learning math and shows them how they can apply math in everyday life. Mr. Chase also coaches the Fort Edward Bowling Team and his students feel that they are lucky to have him at their school. Thanks to Mr. Nelson Chase at the Fort Edward High School!"

The Teacher of the Week is nominated by a fellow school community member who wants to acknowledge their dedication to students and enthusiasm for learning. All school employees including teachers, aides, assistants, administration staff, janitors, nurses, bus drivers, and more are eligible to receive the award. To nominate a special school employee, email teacher@adirondackbroadcasting.com. View past Teachers of the Week at: www.tctfcu.org.

Nominations are kept on file throughout the school year and one recipient is selected each Monday morning and announced on-air at Adirondack Broadcasting radio stations. The award includes gift certificates to local businesses, a commemorative plaque, flowers and gift bag. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by TCT Federal Credit Union and Adirondack wcj Broadcasting.

About TCT Federal Credit Union: TCT Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative focused on providing their members with high quality savings and loan services. Since 1959, TCT has assisted members and families of the tri-county teaching communities as well as employees of local businesses with their financial needs. TCT has four branches located in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Cambridge and Queensbury. Visit www.tctfcu.org for more information on membership eligibility.

