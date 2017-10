Engineered Tax Services Welcomes In-House Sales Director, Derik Bello

Derik Bello, ETS

-- Engineered Tax Services (ETS) proudly welcomes new In-House Sales Director, Derik Bello. Derik has been working as a Business Consultant for over 20 years, providing a plethora of valuable information, knowledge, and experience. This combination of expertise helps to reduce taxes, increase cash flow, and accelerate depreciable components for individuals and high net worth accredited investors - including but not limited to, private practice medical professionals, financial advisers, CPA's, manufacturing company owners, and business owners from virtually every sector.ETS is excited to add Derik to the team because by working side-by-side with CPA's, Derik can enhance the relationships while uncovering ethical, viable, and impactful tax strategies and credits stemming directly from the IRS tax code. Derik is a Florida native who recently relocated from Vero Beach to Wellington. He is married to the love of his life and best friend Michelle, who also happens to be his informal "boss". He also has a vibrant and very active three-year-old son named Phoenix and a much calmer 11-year-old step-son named Noah. They are all accompanied by a third four-legged family member – one year old mini-Schnauzer named Spencer.ETS is a nationally recognized specialty tax firm owned by tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez. His company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies. Please call (800) 236-6519 or visit http://EngineeredTaxServices.com for an assessment or to learn more.