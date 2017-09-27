 
News By Tag
* All Insurance Consulting
* Doral Chamber Of Commerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes All Insurance Consulting Resources as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes All Insurance Consulting Resources as a Gold Member
 
 
All Insurance Consulting Resources Doral Chamber Member
All Insurance Consulting Resources Doral Chamber Member
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
All Insurance Consulting
Doral Chamber Of Commerce

Industry:
Business

Location:
Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
Partnerships

DORAL, Fla. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes All Insurance Consulting Resources as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as All Insurance Consulting Resources will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to All Insurance Consulting Resources!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About All Insurance Consulting Resources

R.E.G. is a full-service, independent insurance agency, serving clients for over 30 years. They know they must be flexible in order to thrive in this very competitive Insurance environment. With over 50 years of combined insurance industry experience they work diligently to pursue markets that best meet the demands of our clients and their individual needs. They keep their eye on the ball, making their clients the center of everything they do.

At R.E.G. they search for carriers with a proven track record that are responsive wcj to each clients insurance need. Their innovative niche programs allow them to better serve those groups and their unique lifestyle or unique business. Their many programs are handled by experienced and licensed professionals who are there to listen and respond with solutions that provide you with a piece of mind.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact All Insurance Consulting Resources

mnelson@iinsureitall.com
www.iinsureitall.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nmx2.com Email Verified
Tags:All Insurance Consulting, Doral Chamber Of Commerce
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share