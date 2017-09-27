News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes All Insurance Consulting Resources as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to All Insurance Consulting Resources!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About All Insurance Consulting Resources
R.E.G. is a full-service, independent insurance agency, serving clients for over 30 years. They know they must be flexible in order to thrive in this very competitive Insurance environment. With over 50 years of combined insurance industry experience they work diligently to pursue markets that best meet the demands of our clients and their individual needs. They keep their eye on the ball, making their clients the center of everything they do.
At R.E.G. they search for carriers with a proven track record that are responsive wcj to each clients insurance need. Their innovative niche programs allow them to better serve those groups and their unique lifestyle or unique business. Their many programs are handled by experienced and licensed professionals who are there to listen and respond with solutions that provide you with a piece of mind.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact All Insurance Consulting Resources
mnelson@iinsureitall.com
www.iinsureitall.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
