Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Environmental Global Solutions, LLC as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Environmental Global Solutions, LLC as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Environmental Global Solutions, LLC will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Environmental Global Solutions, LLC. is a privately owned company based in South Florida. We specialize in selling a variety of water filtration and purification systems for commercial, industrial, and residential use. At ENGLOSOL our mission is to provide fast, professional, and reliable service to our customers while offering quality products wcj at a competitive price.Their trained staff is committed to efficiently source and provide solutions to all of your water filtration and purification needs. They are authorized distributors of the top brands in the industry including: Everpure, Harmsco, 3M-CUNO, BioLab-Chemptura, VIQUA, Bluewhite, Bio-Microbics, and others. We currently service both domestic and international markets.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.info@englosol.com