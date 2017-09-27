News By Tag
Roy Averill is the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Month for October
Business Person of the Month honor goes to Roy Averill of Capital Heating & Cooling
Name: Roy E Averill
Company/Organization/
Menomonee Falls WI 53051
Website: www.CapitalHVAC.com
Industry: Industrial & Residential Heating and Cooling
What was the smartest thing your company did in the past year?
The smartest thing we did was to buy a 24,000 sq. ft. building for our business.
How many years have you been in business?
Capital Heating & Cooling has been in business for 10 years.
What advice can you give to struggling business owners?
Show integrity by doing what's right when the pressure is on and when it is not on. This is critical in business.
As someone doing business in the metro Milwaukee area, how does the Brookfield Chamber help you?
The new relationships and acquaintances I have developed through the chamber have turned into friendships, business relationships, and opportunities to help one another to succeed. In business, there is really nothing new under the sun, but the relationships we make are always evolving. This is the strength of the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.
Do you have any advice for new business owners?
Get hooked up, not just to one chamber event, but consistently to as many programs as you can. The desire to be around active people, helps motivate active people.
What would your colleagues be surprised to find out about you?
That I am a pastor of River Faith Church in Delafield Wis. During a one-on-one with a Chamber member, when we were done learning how to help one another, we started learning about each other. At the end of our meeting, this chamber member went above and beyond. I shared about moving the church from my house to the Holiday Inn Express in Delafield, Wis. My wife and I take no salary; 65% of what comes in goes out to local and national organizations, such as Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Safe Babies Healthy Families, IFCJ, an orphanage in Uganda, and a church in Homa Bay, Kenya. I was struggling with the idea of paying rent. The hard question for me was "who do I take from to pay the rent?" The chamber member and I shook hands and were going our separate ways; then I felt the chamber member grab my arm and say that he would pay wcj our church's first year's rent. Tears filled my eyes, my heart exploded with joy, and I realized in three days it was going to be our first service in the new building. Glory to God.
How long have you been a Brookfield Chamber member?
Capital Heating & Cooling has been a member for eight years, me, personally, one year. I thank Jason Fox for allowing me to represent Capital Heating & Cooling at the Brookfield Chamber. It has been rewarding for Capital and rewarding for me.
Capital Heating and Cooling's 2017 awards
• Prime Buyer's Report - Rated #1 Heating and Cooling Co. in southeastern of Wisconsin
• Milwaukee Business Journal - Rated #3 Fastest Growing Company in the Milwaukee
• COSBE's Future 50 list
• Angie's List Super Service Award (less than 5% of companies qualify for this award)
• 2017 Best of Home Advisors
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Brookfield, and the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. GBCC recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.
For more information, please contact Carol White, President, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber. com (http://www.brookfieldchamber.com/
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
