BGCOP Appoints New Member to its Board of Directors
New member brings real estate experience to Boys & Girls Club board of directors
"Troy is a great addition to our board. He brings with him a unique background in real estate, collaboration and fundraising,"
Prior to founding The Address, Palmquist worked with investors. He served the needs of buyers and sellers of distressed homes across the Greater Los Angeles Area and Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as Utah and Idaho markets.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) is a nonprofit 501© (3) youth service organization. BGCOP's mission is "to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need wcj us most, to realize their full potential, as productive, responsible and caring citizens." Services are provided in three freestanding clubhouses in Oxnard and Port Hueneme which include a dedicated Teen Center, 11 public school program sites, 1 club site in Nyeland Acres, 1 site at a Squires Public Housing, and the first Boys & Girls Club in a juvenile hall in the State of California. The purpose of BGCOP is to provide social, educational and recreational programs to all youth ages 6-18 years old, with an emphasis on those in underserved areas. Annual member dues is $20.00 however, no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay. Over 10,400 youth and teens are served annually. For more information, to get involved or to donate, please visit www.BGCOP.org (https://mayersonmarketing-
