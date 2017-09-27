 
What You Need to Know About Hurricane Harvey Insurance Claims

Free Educational Seminar for Policyholders Facing Wind and Water insurance claims
 
 
HOUSTON - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Austin, Texas: Home and Business owners dealing with a Wind or Water insurance claim after Hurricane Harvey are invited to attend Policyholder Advocates' FREE educational seminar for Policyholders:

7:00 PM
Thursday, October 5, 2017
at United Way of Greater Houston
50 Waugh Drive, Houston, Texas 77007 (https://maps.google.com/?q=50+Waugh+Drive,+Houston,+Texas+77007&entry=gmail&source=g)
No ticket required


Guest Speakers
Chad T. Wilson, Attorney, Chad T. Wilson Law Firm
Scott Friedson, Executive Director, Policyholder Advocates
Matthew Morgan, President, Policyholder Advocates

Policyholders will learn about dealing With National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and Texas Wind Insurance Association (TWIA) Insurance Claims processes and have opportunities to ask questions.

Topics Include:
- What to look for and look out for dealing with wind and water damage insurance claims.
- An overview of the insurance claim process.
- Documenting wcj and negotiating claims for successful settlement.
- The difference between contractors and adjusters.
- What is a public insurance adjuster?
- Your options if you disagree with your insurance company's claim assessment.
- Your rights as a Texas Policyholder.
- When to seek legal counsel?
- What is an "appraisal of claim damage"?
- Business Interruption and Additional Living Expense claim tips.
- How to receive a fair claim settlement in a timely manner.
- Contractor and Public Adjuster Interviewing tips.
- Understanding your insurance policy
- Many valuable tips, consumer rights and insight for settling property damage insurance claims.
- Bring Your Questions

Reviews From Previous Attendees…
"This seminar was so informative. I'm very glad I came. Highly recommend!" – Alena

"This organization will help you understand your rights as a policyholder" - Shelby

"Learned a lot that we didn't know about being a policyholder and working with the insurance carrier" - Gloria A

"You Need To Come To This Seminar!" - Greg F.

"This seminar cleared up many doubts" - Maria

"Remember Insurance Is a Business" – Maggie

Policyholder Advocates is a non-profit organization whose mission is to increase consumer protection and raise awareness for home and business owners of their rights and remedies when dealing with property damage insurance claims.

If you need additional information about our event or have interest in supporting Policyholder Advocates, please contact Dale Thompson at 512-576-9666 (tel:%28512%29%20576-9666).

We greatly appreciate your generous support and involvement in our organization. Please help those in need by simply sharing this event info with people you know. If you serve Policyholders please join us in protecting the insured today.

Media Contact
Dale Thompson
5125769666
***@policyholderadvocates.org
Source:
Email:***@policyholderadvocates.org Email Verified
