Women are changing the terrain of how business is done at upcoming "Dare to Be D.I.N.O" Event
The "Dare to Be D.I.N.O" event taking place in Oceanside, CA celebrates National Women's Small Business Month with Strong, Resilient, Driven, Committed, Visionary, Capable, Intelligent Women in business.
Women are launching businesses that create value and solve problems. These businesses are innovative, scalable and are creating jobs and strengthening our economy. Women-owned and women-led businesses are truly a force to be reckoned with.
There are more than 11 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. — 38 percent of all businesses — supporting nearly nine million jobs and generating annual revenues of $1.6 trillion.
"Dare to Be D.I.N.O" was created and led by San Diego Entrepreneur, Debbra Sweet. Sweet is a transformational catalyst. A trailblazer in universal leadership and entrepreneurial education. She's Dynamic, Engaging, Substantive, Magnetic, Purposeful.
Blazing the trail, she guides others to take action for breaking through boundaries; achieving higher goals & creating a scalable, profitable business with peace of mind and ROI. The "Dare to Be D.I.N.O" event is designed specifically for women in business.
According to Mark Mandula, in the period from 1990 to 2011, there have been a total of nearly 12.8 Million business births and 12.2 Million business deaths in the United States. Annual business births over the 20+ years of data have averaged about 587,000 annually and deaths about 559,000 per year.
Sweet is on a mission to change how businesses are educated on scaling up for the long term, wcj making bank instead of going bankrupt! This event is attracting women from San Diego, across state lines, and has already garnered national attention.
An entrepreneur since the age of 9, she now is the founder of www.SweetMarketingSolutions.com, www.ThriveRightConsulting.com, and www.3ReelFilms.com. Sweet has distinguished herself by breaking boundaries in body, mind, and business.
An expert in Entrepreneurial Leadership Education, Debbra draws from decades of hands on entrepreneurial leadership experience along with overcoming a profound personal traumatic experience of overcoming a severe traumatic brain injury. During her long recovery, she raised a family, ran two businesses, all while learning how to triumph over debilitating circumstances and come out whole, resilient and strong.
She pulls from her highly creative side as a musician and writer, blends that thinking with time in the corporate arena, along with decades of working with family owned businesses and masterfully guides others to take action for breaking through boundaries.
Debbra empowers her audience to light their fire of passion, get excited around opportunity and surrounds them with resources so they have the confidence to finally take action and make achieving goals a reality. And… she does this with complete transparency. She shares her triumphs and tragedies. She is inspiration to thousands that you CAN overcome anything!
The two day "Dare to Be D.I.N.O!" event is attracting 'Get It Done" speakers and women who are ready to close out 2017 strong and enter into 2018 with a new focus to blaze the trail on a new level!
A few other speakers include: Dr. Ivan Misner, who C.N.N. calls 'The Father of Modern Day Networking', and Sarah Harvey, C.O.O. of the Chopra Organization.
After successfully completing this event attendees will see with clarity a vision of your perfect future.
• Fueled with hope, igniting momentum, you'll craft an action plan to step out with boldness, bravery and strength to live that new reality.
• Imagine your joy bubbling over in all you do personally and professionally!
• Stop being told what you can't do & Start showing 'em what you can do!
More event details found at: DareToBeDINO.com
